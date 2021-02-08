Discipline a must for AFC to succeed in its aspirations

When Arsene Wenger was appointed Arsenal manager in 1996, he found undisciplined players with regard to dietary matters.

The players ate anything and everything irrespective of the impact on the game and the performance of the club. Wenger came up with a meal plan of what players could or could not eat.

This was met with strong resistance from most of the senior players at the club such as Sol Campbell, Robert Pires and Dennis Bergkamp, among others. But the Frenchman was not the type of coach to give in to players’ desires. It was his way or the highway.

The players were given the choice of remaining at the club or leaving if they were unable to follow the rules. That was to become the beginning of the club’s turnaround that would at one point make the team be known as the invincible, after Arsenal went throughout the 2003/4 season unbeaten.

High affinity for ‘mtura’

Incidentally, among the players who achieved the feat were Campbell, Pires and Bergkamp. In a nutshell, Wenger’s strict disciplinary code was the catalyst for the success of the club.

That was the reason why Wenger guided Arsenal to their first English Premier League title in the 1997/98 and later left as the most successful coach to ever manage the club.

What Arsenal was in 1996, is what bedevils AFC Leopards today. There are players who since coming to the Den two seasons ago have never been fit to start a match despite being senior. The technical bench is either shy or too timid to control what these players eat.

The players seem to have a high affinity for mtura (African sausage) and other unhealthy foods.

When Belgian tactician Luc Eymael first came to the Den in 2013 to replace Tom Olaba, he found a similar state.

He found some drunkards in the team who hardly attended training or if they did, they arrived late. He went the Wenger way.

There was some resistance, but the tactician stood his ground and transformed the team. That’s the time AFC had the lethal combination of Allan Wanga, Mike Barasa, Paul Were and Noah Wafula.

It is the duty of our technical bench to ensure discipline in the team.

