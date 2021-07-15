Diamond League success a perfect precursor to Tokyo glory

Timothy Cheruiyot

First-placed Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates as he crosses the finish line in the Men's 1500m during the Diamond League  on July 9, 2021 in Monaco.

Photo credit: Clement Mahoudeau | AFP

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • This is not to diminish the stature of the opposition. No doubt, we are marked by many as the country to watch on the track and field and thus, our competitors will up their game to try and match us. 
  • Nonetheless, onwards we march into battle, fully convicted that yes we can...we can do better than the Rio Olympics in 2016. 

The purpose of warm-up or friendly matches before a major competition is mainly to gauge one’s strengths and weaknesses and address the latter.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.