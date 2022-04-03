Details of Shichenje’s deal should be revealed

In the spirit of transparency, AFC Leopards should give an official statement on the details of the transfer of international utility star Collins Shichenje who moved to Sweden last week.

Chairman Dan Shikanda was elected based on his manifesto in which he promised accountability and good governance.It therefore baffles me that a week after the historic transfer of the player, the chairman has remained silent even as the club continues grappling with unpaid allowances and salaries.

Recently, Tusker FC received a windfall of Sh16 million following the transfer of their top striker Henry Atola aka Meja to AIK Fotboll in Sweden — the same club which signed Shichenje on a five-year deal.

The brewers have since laid bare the finer details of the deal. Former Gor Mahia fullback Eric Ouma Otieno is also at the European club.

Shikanda’s continued silence sets a bad precedence. Leopards currently has a youthful squad of promising players who have the potential to join the paid ranks in the future. The world over, football clubs have continued to rely on transfer revenue to boost their financial stability.

A close look at the AFC squad shows coach Patrick Aussems is putting together a team for the future.

In recent times, we have seen Leopards exporting talent directly to European leagues. Yusuf Mainge, Paul Were and now Shichenje is evidence that the technical bench has been doing a brilliant job in nurturing young talent.

However, if the club cannot gain from the transfer of young players, it beats logic to continue investing in their development.

Shikanda should ensure transfer details reflected in the club’s books.

Football is evolving into a multi-billion-dollar industry by the day. Community clubs for the majority of successful football franchises all over the world due to the big following the command.

But fans cannot put their money where there is no accountability. For Leopards to move to the next level, key revenue streams such as transfers cannot continue being shrouded in secrecy.