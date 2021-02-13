Deposed Olympics chief Mori authored his own problems

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori listens a question from a journalist during a news conference in Tokyo on February 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon | AFP

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor, Daily Nation Sports.

What you need to know:

  • At the tail end of his term, Mori incurred the wrath of the public for continuing to play a game of golf even after he had been informed that a Japanese ship had sank. He brought negative attention that  organisers of the 2020 Olympic Games can ill-afford at present.
  • The Olympics are hanging in the balance as Tokyo faces a surge in new infections, with organisers struggling to win over a sceptical public less than six months before the start.

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of USA who is also credited with ending slavery in the country, once said it is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.

