Dear reader, Gor is part and parcel of local football fraternity

Moses Libamba is not only one of the greatest fans of this column, but he is definitely also its most active especially when it comes to interlocutions between the writer and the readers.

Libamba, who comes across as a guy I’d love to break bread and share a cup with, is never too shy to tell me off when he thinks I am giving my readers the short end of the stick.

Take for example this missive he fired my way after last week’s column: "For two consecutive Mondays you have highly disappointed me. There is a time I told you this is a K'Ogalo Corner and so it should simply be a K'Ogalo issues nothing more, nothing less.

You just don’t know the pain you are causing to ardent followers of this great team. Taking into account that at this particular point of time there are no football activities involving the warrior this is the only place to share information concerning Gor Mahono (mysterious).

The pain is made worse when you turn and look at Ingwe Den Ashihundu is talking about Ingwe when you turn left Heywood is talking about Bandari. Please note if you want to go global then contribute at off the pitch but not at K'Ogalo Corner.

Take note that there are people who are attached to Gor and Gor alone globally.”

These are the two articles that saw Libamba raise the hackles: Last Monday I wrote about the new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his attempt at returning some normalcy to the cesspit that has become Kenyan football.

“From the kick-off, let me extend my extremely lukewarm congratulations to Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba for the step he took towards addressing the impasse that has bedevilled our game since one Nick Mwendwa and his crew came to town promising us a piece of pie in the sky.

Whereas I agree with the minister that we need to have our football back on its feet, I was hugely disappointed that the good man looked across the country and came away convinced that far and away, the team at Football Kenya Federation (FKF) that was kicked out under a storm was the best that could run our football,” I argued.

The previous Sunday I had penned: Perhaps the best news yet from the new Kenya Kwanza administration under President William Ruto is that Kenya is angling to be one of the co-hosts of the African Nations Cup (Afcon) in 2027 alongside neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.”

Without trying to put a damper on Libamba’s heartfelt opinion, I believe I can offer some explanation. In as much as this column is about out beloved Gor Mahia, the truth of the matter is that K’Ogalo does not operate in a vacuum.

We are part and parcel of the football fraternity in Kenya which is run by the FKF which also operates under the goodwill of the Ministry in charge of sports in the country. It therefore goes without saying that what happens in the local football scene had a direct bearing on Gor Mahia and I will be failing in my duty as a columnist if I let these pass without commenting.

The decisions by both FKF and the ministry will affect us as a club and that is why I view it my cardinal duty to address the same.