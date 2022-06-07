Dear Raila, Ruto, why are you so muted on sports development?

Dear Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Amolo Odinga and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Samoei Ruto, I greet you in the name of the Lord.

Yes, I am a Christian too and believe in a monolithic God just like the two of you, though sometimes it seems like there is a competition on who knows the Almighty more, and who is favoured more, going by your many utterances and church visits.

For me, I know that God does not discriminate against anyone and will judge us accordingly.

The book of Galatians 3:28 (King James Version) says: “There is neither Jew or Greek, bond nor free, there is neither male nor female. For you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

And the book of II Thessalonians 1:6-8 (New International Version) says: “God is just. He will pay back trouble to those who trouble you and give relief to you who are troubled and to us as well.

This will happen when the Lord Jesus is revealed from Heaven in blazing fire with his powerful angels. He will punish those who do not know God and do not obey the Gospel of our Lord Jesus.”

In the end, it will really be about you and your personal relation with God.

Anyhow, congratulating Raila aka Baba and Ruto, aka Hustler, on being cleared by IEBC to vie for the top seat in the country.

Even though you have, to all practical purposes, been campaigning over the last few months - years even, the official period to sell your agenda to the Kenyan people has officially begun.

You can now seek to secure a five-year contract with Kenyans. Convince them to give you the big job based on what you will do for them.

You both really want this job I can tell. Even before the official campaign started, both of you were already on electioneering mode, like a love-struck young man wooing a delightful damsel – with a straight face promising her heaven right here on hard earth.

Vijana - youth, mama mboga - female grocery vendor, boda boda – motorbike operator, mwananchi wa kawaida – ordinary citizen, have all been promised their “miserable” lives will be transformed.

The youth have been told they will be given jobs aplenty, they will have access to loans unending, to open and expand their business.

That they are set for the classic rags to riches transformation.

Let me just enumerate some of the other promises you have made to Kenyans:

Money in their pockets; Free Education from primary school to university level; Those who pay rent will become owners of the premises they occupy after 10 to 15 years; Large, profitable private companies will be split down into much, much smaller, units that will be owned by the ordinary Kenyan; Corruption will be slayed.

To that I also suggest you promise Kenyans that if they vote for you they will be assured of going to heaven!

Magnificent, modern stadiums

I could go on, on the lavish promises ad infinitum, but let me get to the point of this letter.

Having played elite sports in my earlier years, having practiced sports journalism for two decades now and being an active member of a sports club, I am keen to know your agenda on the sports sector in Kenya.

What specific plans do you have?

The previous regime that you, the self-declared Hustler was part of, promised in 2013 the construction of five magnificent, modern stadiums in Eldoret, Garissa, Kisumu, Mombasa and Nakuru.

That promise put my vote in a serious dilemma. Sadly, to date, not a single facility has been built.

However, to come to your defense Ruto, you have been the deputy president and the buck really stops with your boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila, as the Prime Minister, in 2012 you announced that Kenya would bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games. Nothing ever came of it.

I want to hear both of you making promises on sport that are visible, measurable, tangible and impactful.

Clear, time-bound pledges like building public facilities; enforcing specific laws that provide for open space in residential areas for children to enjoy a kick-about; streamlining how federations are managed; hosting a major international event; building a house for any Kenyan athlete who wins an international crown etc etc.

Let me get very personal Baba and Hustler. I have two sons who have exhibited precocious talent in sports, just like their dad in his hey days.

But they can only play in school or in a sports academy which is not cheap. You see, unlike before, there are no public playgrounds in residential areas anymore.

I must confess I feel the lack of public spaces in our estates has significantly contributed to the decline of Kenya’s sporting standards.

Look at the demise of football, cricket, hockey et al and you will get what I mean. Yet talent abounds out there.

Did you know that, for example, there were 4,837 registered rugby players in the country last year?

How many others are out there who are not registered? What of other sports?

The point is, millions of our youth can get a livelihood and indeed a life through sports.

I cannot overemphasize the importance of sports. It deserves a bigger mention in your campaigns.

I anxiously await your response. Remember I also have one vote on August 9.

Sincerely yours.