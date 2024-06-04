Dear CS Namwamba, as you celebrate the wins, truly fix Kenyan sports

If you read through the X handle of Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Ababu Namwamba, you would be forgiven for thinking Kenyan sports is flourishing.

The able, “Super CS" who delivers, paints a picture of a utopian Kenyan sports world where glorious success is the order of the day, and all historical problems are astutely being handled.

Read him this year:

On an inspection visit of Talanta Sports City that is under construction:

“Talanta Sports City. Today, Saturday 25.05.2024. 86 days from ground-breaking. Coming along nicely, on track, on schedule. Deliberately, steadily, assuredly, we are fixing decades of neglect that has compromised status of Kenya's sports and creatives infrastructure. Confident.”

Another one on the renovation of our stadiums:

“Perfectly on course with the most significant and consequential stadium upgrade in Kenya's history. Temporary inconvenience, Permanent solution to decades of neglect. #TalantaHela”.

On Kenya’s Fifa World Cup quest:

“Harambee Stars coach Firat praises Sports CS Namwamba’s transformative zeal.”

On the government’s pet sports project, Talanta Hela:

“Every blade of grass, every grain of sand. Wherever a special talent is in Whatever corner of our Republic, we shall identify, nurture and monetise it. #TalantaHela.”

Then his cathartic, fawning congratulatory messages to Kenyan national teams that have registered victory on the international arena.

In athletics: “Congratulations #TeamKenya for this thrilling triumph at the 2024 World Cross Country Championship in Belgrade, Serbia. You have conquered the whole world, once again, bringing pride to our nation. HONGERA!”

In women’s football: “Hongera #JuniorStarlets for beating Ethiopia 3-0 today to qualify for the 4th and final round in the qualifiers for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup 2024 that is scheduled for the Dominican Republic in October. You, our superb girls, have made Kenya proud. Now we knuckle up for Burundi. Two more games to history.”

In rugby: “Hongera lads. You are our Madaraka Day #Shujaa for returning Kenya to the World Rugby 7s High Table!”

Inspirational leadership

But are things really this good to make our CS go gaga on X not unlike the Kenya Corner at a world SVNS arena?

Scratch the surface, and you find, while there may be some good stories, Kenyan sports is generally hurting and struggling, bereft of sponsorship, short on inspirational leadership, and lacking sound management.

For starters, how can a country of over 50 million that prides itself in being a sports powerhouse close down all its "international-class" stadiums amidst a heavy international calendar?

Athletes are crying. Footballers have fled to Malawi to host Kenya’s international matches.

I almost shed a tear for our boxing. For the first time since 1964 Kenya will not have a single fighter at the Olympic Games after all members of the once famous and feared “Hit Squad” failed to secure a Paris ticket.

Cricket is seemingly forgotten. Imagine, a record 20 teams are in the United States and West Indies for the Twenty20 World Cup, including Uganda.

Kenya, once a giant of the game and one-time World Cup ODI semi-finalists, did not even threaten to qualify.

As a former rugby player, it is disheartening to write that Kenya Under-20 rugby side Chipu, are struggling with preparations to represent the country in July’s World Rugby Under-20 Trophy in Scotland.

Perpetual crisis

The less spoken about football the better.

I just wonder what the CS’s end game was in reversing a decision by the same, same government to disband the FKF following recommendations of a ministry-constituted probe committee that found serious legal and managerial problems within the federation.

The upshot is that there are numerous court cases concerning football with the administration of the game at the precipice of a legal quagmire.

Did returning to the international football community solve Kenya’s underlying football problems? No.

The federation has lost almost all goodwill and no sponsor wants to touch them, even with a 10-foot pole.

Clubs are literally on their deathbeds, barely surviving. Small wonder struggling players and officials are being implicated in match-fixing

These same clubs are poorly managed and in perpetual crisis.

What happened to the CAF Club Licensing regulations that were meant to prevent our clubs from being run like roadside kiosks?

Good governance

Why has the sports ministry not been active in helping clubs across all sports disciplines to become more professional in their operations?

Why has the government balked at strictly enforcing the Sports Act? Is the Sports Fund being used optimally?

What a contrast with government actions in the West that we, ironically, aspire to emulate.

Just to pick a couple. The Spanish government on April 25 formed a special committee to oversee the country's football federation pending fresh elections

Spain’s National Sports Council explained the action was "in response to the crisis in the organisation and in defence of the general interest of Spain."

Last week the Italian government appointed a cabinet-approved committee of experts to oversee the finances of professional sports clubs.

The committee will supervise "the legality and regularity of the economic and financial management of professional sports clubs" in sports such as football and basketball, to ensure they are properly managed and sustainable.

The British government is planning via an Act of Parliament to establish an independent football regulator to oversee the sport and encourage financial stability.