CS Owalo has a heart for football and legends

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo could be the medicine the doctor prescribed for Kenyan football.

A staunch supporter of Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia and the men's national football team, Harambee Stars, Owalo's philanthropic deeds on the sporting scene are well documented over the years.

He consistently supported Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players during the coronavirus pandemic which halted sports activities in 2020.

And after he was appointed to the Cabinet by President William Ruto, Owalo has met Gor Mahia’s and AFC Leopards’ current and former players in a bid to address the challenges affecting the development of the game.

In one of his meetings with K'Ogalo players, he paid pending match-winning allowances to the team, then promised to get the club a sponsor as well as mobilise resources to purchase a bus.

He has also wants Gor legends involved in the running of football in a bid to have the team retrace its glory days and replicate the 1987 feat when Gor won the African Cup Winners’ Cup.

Languishing in poverty

For a long time, Gor Mahia legends have been unsure of who to look up to, just like other legends who are languishing in poverty after bringing glory to this nation during their heyday.

Owalo must be appreciated for coming to the rescue of football players and legends. The minister pledged to support the legends’ association financially. He also assured them that he would ensure that they are no longer ignored.

At the weekend, the CS met Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players ahead of Sunday’s “Mashemeji” derby. I believe he will assist the players and legends as promised. If he does so, he will earn the respect of Gor and AFC fraternity right from the community level.

On Saturday, both teams received a financial boost from the CS to motivate the players and their technical bench before their big game at Nyayo National Stadium. He donated Sh500,000 to Gor players and their legends, while Leopards received Sh300,000.

Owalo promised to return the teams to their golden years when their prowess and their rivalry was unmatched.