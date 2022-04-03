CS Amina, give dialogue a chance to save our youth

So it has finally come to pass. We knew it was coming and we expected Fifa to ratify the indefinite ban on Kenya.

We have pleaded; we have demanded; we have quarrelled and even shouted in this column. Our voices are now hoarse, and there is very little else we can do about it.

The culture of dialogue is what we really miss in this country. The administration of all sports, including scrabble, only seems to attract the worst of us.

The egos of these people are deeper and larger than black holes in space! It is scary. They think by virtue of being in office, they own the game. In the end, their chest-thumping in enough to make one puke!

After the ratification of the ban, we are now looking with awe at the folly that has led us to this impasse. We would wish to chart a way forward that can get us out of this hole, but we feel it will be a waste of time.

Football players in this country are being mercilessly punished by people who have never kicked a ball in their life. It seems it is now a curse to possess football talent in Kenya.

None of these players are now allowed to seek transfer to greener pastures. This will stiffle many dreams.

Kenyan referees who were looking forward to officiating at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Doha, strictly speaking, don’t stand a chance. There is no solution in sight for the football mess in months left before the World Cup.

All Kenyan clubs are not be allowed to take part in any international matches organised by CAF and world governing body Fifa.

Clubs that has a large part been struggling face a bleak future. There are fears Fifa may not recognise our league, as such there could be no teams relegated or promoted at the end of the season.

All the funds we had been getting from Fifa for development of football has dried up.

These are just a few of the ramifications of this suspension. We are in the middle of a desert, football wise, and we do not know which direction we shall take to get at an oasis of hope.

It is time for dialogue. The FKF Caretaker Committee that was formed to streamline the sport has been silent and secretive.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has repeatedly said that she is in communication with Fifa but we haven’t seen any evidence of that. Since we now know better, for the good of Kenyan football, it is time to give dialogue a chance.