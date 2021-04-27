Crunch time now for Safari preparations

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop, in a VW Polo, splash their way to victory on Sunday in the African Rally Championship Equator Rally at the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute in Naivasha. 

Photo credit: Kevin Gitimu | Pool

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • With the blessing and support from the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the patron of the WRC Safari Rally, Kenya is eagerly waiting to return to the glamour of the World Rally Championship series after an absence of 19 years.  
  • The President, who was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally, visited the rally stages on Saturday, showing his immense support for the World famous rally.

After a successful Equator Rally, Safari Rally organisers now have less than two months to prepare for the return of Kenya's major event to the 2021 World Rally Championship.

