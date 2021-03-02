Crews gear up for second leg Machakos Rally

The next round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) will be staged by the Kenya Motor Sports Club of Nairobi.

The event to be known as the KCB Machakos Rally will be held on the weekend of March 27-28 and John Kamau will be the Clerk of the Course for the second round of the KNRC series.

The event will be 206 kilometres long of which 146kms will be the competitive distance. There will be four competitive stages of which two will be repeated. The longest stage will be 57.00km while the shortest will be 16.0km.

The Power Stage will be the shorter section which will be done at the end of the third competitive stage. The event will run 100 percent on private land.

***

The next round of the 2021 KCB Autocross Championship will be held in Eldoret on March 13-14.

The event will be held at the Harton Grange Academy Field on Illula road. The Western Kenya Motor Club event will be managed by Raghbir Sandhu as the Clerk of the Course for the third round of the series.

***

There are high hopes for the East African Safari Classic Rally this season after it changed hands to new owners recently.

Carl Tundo, who won the event in 2017 with Tim Jessop at the wheels of a Triumph TR7, said the change was a great move.

“The new owners have rallying at heart and want to bring the event back to where it was when it was a real competition and fun to rally in. I will definitely enter the event this year in the same TR7,” said Carl told Nation Sport.

Carl’s father, Frank Tundo will also be participating in the event in a Triumph TR7. Incidentally, the entire senior members of the Tundo family will be actively involved in the competition. Carl’s mother, Lynn Tundo, is the director of the EA Safari Classic Rally.

The East African Safari Classic Rally will also be following strict safety rules for the competitors.

It will be mandatory for the drivers to have their cars properly installed with tracking and vehicle to vehicle communication system on board of the rally vehicle and competitors are obliged to provide and power source for this device as required by the Tracking Company.

The fitting of antennas for GPRS / radio / GPS unit is compulsory.

The wearing of at least a fire-resistant suit including fireproof under wear is compulsory unless the competitor(s) have agreed to and signed an organiser risk disclaimer document prior to the event start. The competitors are encouraged competitors to wear safety overalls.

Wearing of helmets by both crew members is compulsory during all competitive sections.