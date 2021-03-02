Crews gear up for second leg Machakos Rally

Rally driver Ian Duncan being navigated by Anthony Nielsen in their Nissan Patrol negotiate a corner during the 2021 KCB Nakuru Rrally at Soysambu in County on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The fitting of antennas for GPRS / radio / GPS unit is compulsory.
  • The wearing of at least a fire-resistant suit including fireproof under wear is compulsory unless the competitor(s) have agreed to and signed an organiser risk disclaimer document prior to the event start. The competitors are encouraged competitors to wear safety overalls.
  • Wearing of helmets by both crew members is compulsory during all competitive sections.

The next round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) will be staged by the Kenya Motor Sports Club of Nairobi.

