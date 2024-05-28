Creatives gain, opportunity lost for sports in Ruto’s US State Visit

President William Ruto was very much in global focus last week with his high-profile State Visit to the United States of America crowned by a sumptuous state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.

White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford was in his element, conjuring up a menu whose crescendo was a “best of both worlds” main course featuring Fruitwood-smoked Beef Short Ribs, Butter-poached Lobster, Citrus Butter, Baby Kale (sukuma wiki) and Sweet Corn Purée.

This after the high-profile guests had devoured a first course made up of Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup, Sourdough Crisps, and Arbequina Olive Oil.

Desert featuring White Chocolate Basket, Banana Ganache, Raspberries, Peaches and Candied Lime Zest was to push down the main course, with a to-die-for wine ensemble starring Hartford Court Chardonnay "Four Hearts Vineyard" (2021), St. Innocent Pinot Noir "Shea Vineyard" (2019) and Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut (2020) providing the evening’s diminuendo.

The close to 500 guests, who included USA’s 42nd President Bill Clinton and the 44th Barack Obama, were treated to country music by Brad Paisley and enjoyed Gospel tunes from Howard University’s choir.

Clinton was accompanied by his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, with the guest list highlighted by some of the most powerful global citizens, including Vice President Kamala Harris - flanked by her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff - Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and General Charles Q. Brown Jr., the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

List of celebrities

Also present was Samantha Power, the Administrator at the influential United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The list of celebrities on the invitation list was equally glamorous and featured the likes of actors Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Penn, alongside Danai Gurira of the ‘Black Panther’ fame.

Those of us growing up in the 1970s and 80s would have recognized actor LeVar Burton on the dinner table, he of the ‘Roots’ fame with his impeccably delivered role as a fictional African teenage slave “Kunta Kinte” in Alex Haley’s blockbuster based on his 1976 novel.

And there was civil rights campaigner Al Sharpton also at the South Lawn dinner.

And then there were influential sports administrators Roger Goodell, the National Football League (NFF) Commissioner, and Adam Silver, Goodell’s counterpart at the National Basketball Association (NBA) League.

The sports ‘A’ list of invited guests also featured Masai Ujiri, the President of former NBA champions Toronto Raptors, who came with his wife Ramatu Ujiri in tow.

Ujiri has major interests in the development of basketball in Kenya and Africa through his ‘Giants of Africa’ initiative whose mission statement is “to inspire youth from the African diaspora with programmes focused on empowerment and leadership, both on and off the court.”

Sports personalities

The White House dinner crowned President Ruto’s successful tour of the US where he also interacted with creatives at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, his interactions with host Steve Harvey, standing in for Perry, triggering excitement in the Kenyan creatives space.

“Zakayo”, the first African leader in 16 years to be received on a State Visit by Washington, endeared himself to his gleeful yet choking taxpayers by conjuring up multi-billion shilling deals in the US.

These included Sh471 billion for the Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway, Sh23.5 billion for affordable housing, Sh4.7 billion for education, Sh917 million for the National Police Service, and Sh642 million to aid in Nairobi’s war on terror.

Sadly, no deal was announced to benefit Kenya's sports, despite Ruto brushing shoulders with influential sports personalities and sharing dinner with Goodell, Silver, and Ujiri.

The closest that sport came to finding space on his packed agenda was his brief encounter with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal on the sidelines of his Atlanta stop.

But to his credit, Ruto had, on a previous visit to the USA, midwifed a partnership between Kenya and the NBA that would see Silver and co. open an NBA satellite office in Nairobi to support the league’s business and basketball development drive in Kenya.

Financing sport

The US will host the next two biggest global sporting competitions – the Fifa World Cup in 2026 (jointly with Canada and Mexico) and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

I’d have wished to see more sports conversations on this visit that would have solicited US support for Kenya’s sports development, including infrastructure upgrades, and that would have piggybacked on the USA’s 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic programmes.

The role of sport in development and promoting peace cannot be gainsaid, but, sadly, conversations around sport are hardly mainstreamed into socio-economic development programmes, and are even lucky to gain footnote consideration in major bilateral engagements.

Also present at the dinner were Kenya’s top captains of industry, led by Safaricom and Equity chief executives Peter Ndegwa and James Mwangi, respectively, and Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u alongside his Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo.

Unfortunately, conversations around financing sport through private-public partnerships and sports scholarship programmes linked to US universities and championed by Treasury, the Safaricom Foundation, and Equity’s “Wings to Fly” programme couldn’t find space on the Washington programme.

While creatives have fresh hope from President Ruto’s glamorous tour, we in sport are left wondering whether a stand-alone Ministry of Sports – carved out of the busy Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports – could, perhaps, offer better tidings and more prominent space on the dinner table.

We probably might have to wait another 16 years for another State Visit to untie USA’s sports pursestrings…