Creating women's premier league awards will spur growth of game

The Ballon d’Or inspires us. The Laureus Sports Awards excite us. For one day every end of season, sports enthusiasts focus on the achievements, hard work, pain, glory, and defeats recorded throughout the season. This year, we should not miss the good news stories of local women athletes.

For a long time, Kenyan women athletes have had to watch jealously from the gallery as their male counterparts appear on screen spotting fresh haircuts and wearing stylish three-piece suits, on their way to receiving various awards such as the Footballer of the Year award, Player of the month award and the likes.

No awards ceremony has ever been organised specifically for female athletes, which is quite unfortunate for a country that has made such great strides in the journey to gender equality.

The athletics calendar is ongoing, the Kenya Women’s Premier League is up and running, the women’s versions of the rugby and hockey leagues are set to resume soon, so there will be a lot to celebrate at the end of this year.

At a funeral service organised in honour of basketball great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, attendees and millions watching on TV and online listened to 23-year-old rookie guard Sabrina Ionescu say that Kobe saw her and her friend Gianna as both the present and the future of the game.

“I want to be a part of the generation where being born female doesn’t mean being born behind. Where greatness isn’t divided by gender,” she said.

Ever asked yourself why female athletes from European countries are so particularly strong?

Certainly, part of it is because they come from wealthy countries that are capable of investing in their athletes, and because over the years, their leaders have provided them with the opportunity to be strong – which is why they are flourishing.

But it is about more than that. Kenya might not be as wealthy as its counterparts from the West, but gender equality isn’t a direct or automatic consequence of a wealth of resources and better funding.

It is also about policy and willpower, and specifically public policy. Nowhere in our constitutions are we required to invest in male and female athletes equally, but fortunately, our laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, in any education programme or activity.

Awarding male athletes, as their female counterparts follow the glamourous proceedings from home or from the stands, is deeply demoralising, and we can rectify it.

We have already established women’s league in more than seven disciplines. Now let’s do more.

Let’s combine these efforts with a public policy campaign to make these programmes more sustainable. This is a call to the betting companies pumping money into men’s football to spare a few millions to award women athletes at the end of the year.

While it may seem like a blunt instrument now, I believe that awarding local female athletes is one way in which our leaders can show their commitment to growing the women’s game.

What better way to push for gender equality than to systematically reward and award female athletes, just as we have done for men all these years?

Rewards drive performance, performance drives growth.