Creating a safe environment for our athletes to thrive a NOC-K priority

Sport is known for its great values -- to stay active and healthy, build self-confidence, get away from the day-to-day pressures or just for the fun of it.

Whilst it is supposed to be a safe space to escape, it is quite disheartening that people have invaded it and made it unsafe.

In competitive sport, we might be cheering athletes, admiring their valour, until we learn that in some cases, we are far apart from their world, because every side they turn to is threatening.

For some, this starts right from home to the rest of their entourage. Athletes entourage ranges from family, spouses, coaches, leaders, and medical personnel.

Last week NOC-K held a two-day athletes’ forum and post-career training.

One of the themes that arose from the forum was giving athletes more voice and increased support in non-technical matters of their sport.

This stirs the reflection of abuse in sports as there are many forms of abuse that have been reported -- sexual abuse, hazing, by-standing and gender harassment.

With this awareness, safeguarding is one of the biggest priorities of the sporting movement. The #MeToo campaign stirred increased conversations globally on creating safe environments in sports.

Safeguarding is the process of protecting children and vulnerable adults from harm by providing a safe space in which they can participate in sport.

This therefore calls for a lot of responsibility on the part of responsible persons and organisations to have an environment where people create a positive relationship with sport. What this does is give greater reassurance and focus on doing what they love.

Having committed to embrace an athlete-centric culture, NOC-K is taking very stern measures to assure that athletes operate in a safe space by implementing athlete-safeguarding policies and procedures.

Since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, safeguarding policy is now a constant feature of all Games’ residential camps and participation. During the Commonwealth Games 2022, safeguarding officers were appointed and attached to the team. Athletes are being made aware of forms of abuse, and how to deal with them when they arise.

Sports psychologists and mental health professionals are a must-feature in NOC-K programmes. The partnership with Chiromo Hospital Group has reinforced these efforts, offering neutral and professional practitioners to guide athletes in these matters.

To reinforce NOC-K’s stance, training of safeguarding officers has started. The first candidate is currently enrolled in an international course on scholarship.

With a trained national expert, the course will be cascaded to national federations and clubs.

As we head to Paris 2024, the objective is to lead the country in committing to being aware of and creating safe sports policies and spaces for athletes to thrive, which calls for greater collaboration among stakeholders.