Create robust systems that nurture Olympics talent for Kenya

Kenya’s performance at the Paris Olympic Games exemplified the foothold we have in both middle and long-distance races.

Kenya was ranked 17th globally and emerged as Africa’s top performer having won 11 medals – four gold, two silver, and five bronze. This outing was an improvement from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where Kenya finished 19th with 10 medals, but a decline from the 2016 Rio Olympics where we secured 13 medals, finishing 15th and the best in the continent.

Since our first participation in the Olympics 60 years ago, Kenya’s medal count stands at 124. Except for seven boxing medals won in the 1980s, all the medals have come from middle and long-distance running. What happened to Boxing? Why haven’t we won any more boxing medals? Did we run out of talent? This was the first time Kenya did not qualify a boxer in the history of the Olympics.

In previous editions, we have qualified in Rugby, women's Volleyball, Swimming, Weightlifting, Judo, Shooting, Hockey, and recently Fencing. Considering there are about 30 active Olympic sports disciplines in Kenya, one must wonder why the rest never qualify, least of all, win medals.

The stars of the show in Paris were the women athletes, who demonstrated a gratifying duel on the tracks to emerge top, ensuring that Kenya maintains its legacy of excellence in athletics.

Faith Kipyegon secured gold and silver in the 1,500 and 5,000 metres races, respectively, while Beatrice Chebet claimed gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres events. This is the first time since our first Olympic medal duck in 1964 that women have outshone men. In the men’s category, Emmanuel Wanyonyi was the sole gold medal winner for Kenya after emerging top in the 800 metres.

Our overall performance at the Paris Olympic Games has revealed areas that should inform our preparations for the next event scheduled for Los Angeles in 2028. The key takeaways provide learnings and a myriad of opportunities that, if exploited, will bolster our sports and future performances, if indeed we are intent on improving our winning streak.

Kenya’s dominance in track events demonstrates incredible talent amongst our sportsmen and women. It makes us imagine that they are naturally gifted and that winning medals comes easily. I have had many say that Steeplechase was our race, what happened? Is Steeplechase going the boxing route?

It is high time we evaluated why we are doing well in certain disciplines and not others. What is Athletics Kenya doing in the middle and long-distance running that other federations are not doing? Or is it pure genetic talent?

A closer look at our champions, however, reveals a different story. It is not all about talent. It takes dedication, time, and energy to excel in sports. Those winning medals have not held formal employment, and some do not even further their studies.

They join training camps immediately after completing their secondary school education, and their lives revolve around a daily loop of sleep, training, eating, and running. Faith Kipyegon started running at 14 and has not stopped or paused since.

For six days a week, she is at the training camp, maintaining a rigorous schedule that ensures she remains in top form. Eliud Kipchoge was quoted as having been at the training camps for the last 21 years, following the same six-day regiment.

Also worth noting is that most of our medal-winning athletes – current and past are employees of our disciplined forces, where they are allowed time off to be at the camps while continuing to draw a salary. This arrangement allows them to support themselves and their families before making it to the paid ranks in athletics.

Now contrast that with our Rugby and Volleyball players, the majority of whom have day jobs and can only dedicate a few hours each day to the sport. No matter how talented they may be, it will be difficult to compete against athletes who eat and sleep rugby for 12 months. Talent alone is insufficient for sustained success in sports.

The Ministry of Sports and sports federations, in partnership with other stakeholders, should create robust systems that not only identify talent but provide an environment for it to grow world-class athletes. This will include the establishment of high-performance programmes that will provide a livelihood for the participants as they pursue a career in professional sports.