Covid-19 sports ban a big blow to our athletes

It is not a secret that the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year created unprecedented instability in the job market.

Employers faced a difficult balancing act of ensuring business sustainability and the safety and well-being of employees.

Many businesses faced huge financial challenges; resulting in job losses of many employees.

The virus has now spread to almost all countries of the world after Kenya reported its first case on March 13, 2020.

The government put in place tough measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Kenyans were advised to wash their hands frequently with soap or sanitise, they are to maintain social distancing, public gatherings and events were banned, learning institutions were closed and travel restrictions were enforced. Employees in most work places were allowed to work from home except those who provide essential services.

Sports is one of the sectors hit hard by the pandemic. The going has been really difficult for athletes who depend on sports for a living because they no longer got an income.

New wave of infections

After a new wave of infections, the government has again suspended sports. This is the worst news for sportsmen and women.

The government gave a stipend of Sh10,000 for three months to cushion athletes last year. But it is a fact that not all athletes got the money yet they have families that depend on them and bills to pay.

How about if the government allowed sports to continue, but use the millions of shillings meant to cushion players to create awareness on the dangers of the coronavirus?

As Bandari Football Club, we think suspending sports will slow the team’s momentum and stand in our way for our first ever Premier League title which was sight.

Our players had started jelling well, and, we were adapting to new coaches Cassa Mbungo and his assistant Anthony Kimani.

Sports is a big industry that employs many youth. Sports shouldn’t just be stopped abruptly because of what is at stake. Federations were doing their best to follow Covid-19 protocols.