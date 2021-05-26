Countdown to Safari begins with arrival of teams’ equipment this week

Preparations for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally are finally heading to the home stretch.

There is only one more event on the WRC calender - Rally Italia Sardegna - before the WRC caravan troops to Kenya for the first time in 19 years. All factory teams from Toyota, Hyundai and Ford have confirmed their presence for the June 24-27 WRC Safari Rally.

They will be joined by other professional outfits entered in Rally2 cars, previously known as R5.

The WRC was in Portugal last weekend before heading to Italy in seven days ahead of the long journey to Nairobi to face the unknown.

Equipment for the teams is expected in Mombasa this week from where it will be loaded onto the Standard Gauge Railway for a direct haul up to Suswa Dry Port.

The Kenya Ports Authority has organised a seamless transfer of the cargo upcountry with other government agencies such as the Kenya Revenue Authority and Kenya Railway playing an important role to ensure the visitors are well served as this operation will be keenly watched by the world of motorsport.

Elyfn Evans of Toyota Gazoo Racing emerged the winner in Portugal followed by Dani Sordo who was recently confirmed for the Safari in a Hyundai i20. World champion Sébastien Ogier, in another Toyota, was a distant third.

It will be interesting to see how the top drivers fare on as they were recently introduced to conditions to expect in a throwback short video on the recent African Rally Championship Equator Rally shared by the FIA and WR Promoter to drum up publicity for the Safari.

The clip produced by Kenyans was also another plus for the local media industry which has demonstrated that despite the long absence from the World Rally Championship calendar, locals still have the expertise to deliver a clean job.

This should be another pillar in the Safari Rally legacy programme to promote local journalism to meet standards required by international federations.

Last year, for example, local journalists covered the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour Kenyan leg, earning the team high marks from World Athletics in areas of photography and television production by NTV which is the official broadcaster for the World U-20 Athletics Championships in August.

Weather forecast does not paint a great picture of what to expect in the Safari as it happened in the Equator Rally when unexpected showers changed the leadership table as fast as the speedo needles. Therefore, if it rains then it will be hard to predict the winner in the Safari.

All departments of Safari are functioning like a well- oiled machine. There are several all ladies departments led by Event Secretary Helen Shiri, who is in charge of documentation assisted by Joan Nesbitt.

Across the room is Faith Wathome who is in charge of protocol to ensure over 2,500 people are well accommodated and fed during the Rally Week (June 19-27).

Teams will occupy all the high-end hotels which they will use as their own headquarters.

Availability was part of the reason the Safari Rally was taken to Naivasha which also has abundant private land with enough roads for racing.

Chief of the transport department Patrick Opembe says they will be able to handle the task effectively after recording 100 percent efficiency during the Equator Rally. He reckons that the Safari will need no less than 100 tour vans and high-end VIP transportation.

Finally, head of security Police Commissioner Julius Kabiru says they continue to review the safety of locals and foreigners alike in an operation they will manage with ease.

Marshals, the unsung heroes of rallying, could be as many as 1000, and they will be assisted by Kenya Wildlife Service rangers and armed officers from the disciplined forces.

The Safari secretariat is gradually being transferred to Naivasha where the local economy is expected to register positive growth from the influx of local and foreign tourists.