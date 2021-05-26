Countdown to Safari begins with arrival of teams’ equipment this week

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Marshals, the unsung heroes of rallying, could be as many as 1000, and they will be assisted by Kenya Wildlife Service rangers and armed officers from the disciplined forces.
  • The Safari secretariat is gradually being transferred to Naivasha  where the local economy is expected to register positive growth from the influx of local and foreign tourists.

Preparations for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally are finally heading to the home stretch.

