Congrats Tusker, well-fought KCB, kudos Kapaito, bravo all players, and thumbs down to FKF

A rather troubled Football Kenya Federation Premier League came to a muffled close last Sunday with – without taking anything away from new champions Tusker -- little fanfare.

You get the feeling clubs, many struggling to balance their books, were more than glad that the season had concluded and they had somehow survived with whatever dignity, reputation and honour they could rescue.

Critically analyzing the 2020-2021 league would require much more space than this column allows. But let me say the season had its stories, some enthralling, others inspiring, and still others depressing.

As a journalist, I am supposed to give the facts without bias, but as a columnist, I can infuse these truths with my considered opinion, to shed light and to generate debate.

Thus, I dispassionately give out my assessment of the varied protagonists that were involved. I have picked 11, all marked out of 11:

11/11-Tusker and their achieving coach Robert Matano understandably score 100 per cent in my books.

The brewers won the league for their first Kenyan championship since 2016. It was also their 12th Premiership title, cementing their status as the third most successful football club in the history of the game in the country after Gor Mahia (with a record 19 titles) and AFC Leopards (with 13 titles).

Matano underlined his status as one of the best local coaches in the country by adding another league title to the one he won with Tusker in 2016, and with Sofapaka in 2009. Congratulations!

10/11 - For neutrals, and the media looking for a good story, it would have been so romantic had KCB won this year’s league title.

Under accomplished former Kenya international Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno, no stranger to winning championships, the inspired bankers looked well capable of claiming a first glory but just could not handle the pressure of a tight title race.

They ended up finishing second, three points adrift of the real champions. Winning would have made KBC the 13th club in the history of Kenyan football to own a Premiership title and the freshest since Sofapaka in 2009. Just the thought of it made my heart race.

Second was still good enough for a team that had regained promotion to top flight football this season and worthy of top marks. Well done KCB!

9/11- Can you imagine the league without Mathare United? Since their entry to this level in 1999, conspicuously punctuated by a famous league title in 2008 with a squad that read like a Harambee Stars who-is-who list, the “Slum Boys” have left a big, big print in Kenyan football.

Hundreds of senior players over the years can trace their development to the famed, 34-year-old Mathare Youth Sports Association nursery.

Mathare looked well and truly buried this season, occupying the league table basement for large periods only to literally pull the rabbit out of the hat in the closing stages of the competition. Their valiant fight-back gets a straight A.

8/11- I must admit, because of the Covid-19 situation and the limited number of live matches on television, I watched very few matches. I would thus not be in a position to confidently pick my player of the season.

However, empirical evidence is immutable, and I will congratulate 26-year-old Kariobangi Sharks hitman Erick Kapaito for winning the Golden Boot Award.

The fact that he scored an impressive 24 goals, and in closed stadiums, makes the feat more admirable. His tally is easily one of the highest in the league’s history, two shy of Maurice Ochieng’s record 26 plundered, while playing for Gor Mahia in the 1976 season. Kudos young man!

7/11- I cannot talk about the league without mentioning the self-proclaimed mighty Gor Mahia.

Not only are they the record title holders, they were champions from 2013 to 2020 save for 2016 when Tusker interrupted this imperious reign. If ever there was a dynasty in this country -- forget about the Kenyattas, Mois and Railas, this Gor title rule is it. Confession.

I have always had a problem with how Gor were unilaterally awarded the 2019/2020 crown by a federation president who had no powers nor mandate to make such a decision, but that story is not part of today’s column.

Even as their power and corresponding noise noticeably waned this season, K’Ogalo were an ever prominent presence in the league, every team eager to measure itself against Kenya’s most successful club and arguably, the biggest.

Playing day in, day out, under this pressure without imploding was commendable for K’Ogalo without their vociferous Green Army.

6/11- Sports journalists put in great efforts to tell the story of the league under trying conditions forced on them by the Covid-19 pandemic and a decidedly hostile FKF that selected perceived “unfriendly” reporters to deny them access to matches and information.

On the flip side, there were also reporters who went to bed with the football administrators, praise singing, and worse, criticizing critical work done by their colleagues about the federation and the league. A bitter, sweet season for the Fourth Estate squad

5/11- Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier and AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda, as heads of the two biggest clubs in the country, loudly failed to offer leadership to the rest of the Premiership teams at a time the federation was running the league south.

The two administrators would have gotten much less marks but for their belated stand against FKF, boycotting a league match pitting them together to demand payment of prize money from the federation.

They sent out a clear message that clubs occupied a big space in Kenyan football and should not be treated like trash dragged into the house by the cat.

4/11 – League naming rights holders BetKing and league broadcast right holders StarTimes TV score a low mark for their muted effort to promote the league product.

It was hard to imagine that betting firm BetKing had put in Sh1.2 billion over five years – the biggest sports sponsorship in Kenya – for the partnership with the FKF Premier League but they never did any noticeable product activation or promotion.

There was little difference in marketing of the FKF league and the local league in my home village of Shishebu in Buture.

I can reveal here that at no time, to my knowledge, and as is the norm with big sponsors, BetKing people ever reached out to Nation Sport or any other media house for that matter, to push for the name “BetKing Premier League” to be used in any reference to the competition. Some matches were broadcast live by StarTimes TV, but there was hardly a buzz. Leftfoot League sounded more interesting.

3/11- United we stand, divided we fall. The saying can be traced back to ancient times, and it was very much in play early last decade as top clubs successfully fought an opaque and incompetent federation, then known as KFF.

The conflict eventually led to the formation of the Kenyan Premier League that enjoyed over a decade of smooth running.

But this season the clubs have failed to articulate their problems on a united front and have left a bully federation to ride roughshod over them to deleterious effect on the league.

2/11- Zoo Kericho were expelled from the league over match fixing issues. This vice is so, so anti-sport. Need I say more?

1/11 – This has to be one of the worst run league this past two decades. Let me enumerate: Fixtures being changed as regularly as a Kenyan politician breaking a promise.

Constant shifting of match venues at the 11th hour. Deliberate manipulation of fixtures to disadvantage clubs perceived troublesome to the federation.

Regular delay in disbursing sponsorship grants to clubs. Deliberate holding back of funds to certain clubs. Deliberate boycott of a match by league clubs.

Journalists arbitrarily denied access to venues to cover matches. Termination of a billion-shilling league sponsorship over contractual breaches.