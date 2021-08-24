Tusker
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

TalkUP!

Prime

Congrats Tusker, well-fought KCB, kudos Kapaito, bravo all players, and thumbs down to FKF

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Journalists arbitrarily denied access to venues to cover matches. Termination of a billion-shilling league sponsorship over contractual breaches.
  • Incessant feuding between the federation president and clubs. I could go on ad infinitum. FKF would have scored a zero but for the fact the league is under their name.

A rather troubled Football Kenya Federation Premier League came to a muffled close last Sunday with – without taking anything away from new champions Tusker -- little fanfare.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.