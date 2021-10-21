Congrats Starlets, but the local game still needs to be worked on

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets’ 8-0 victory over South Sudan in an African Women Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday once again brings to the fore the huge potential of local women’s football that lies unexplored.

It was the clearest indication yet that Kenya may well feature in continental finals now that the men’s team bungled their chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

It was also an elaborate expression of why women in the game would like to be taken seriously.

How else do you explain a situation where a team that has been treated with utmost disrespect and neglect rises to the occasion with such a convincing win? Indeed, nothing builds FKF’s image more than the women’s team. But, sadly, the result only tells half the story.

Resounding as it was, the win obscures a lot, starting with the fact that the women’s game has been reduced to an afterthought, even in the current regime. All the moves made by the federation, including creating a Women’s Development Desk and incorporating a Women’s Representative in the National Executive Committee, have proven to be cosmetic acts to make it look like they are raising women’s football in the country, while doing very little of that.

It must never be forgotten that the girls who thrashed South Sudan are the same ones who have gone for months without pay in their local clubs, and being made to play in dangerous, unsightly pitches away from cameras, as the men enjoy far better conditions.

It must be remembered that the unsuccessful men’s side, are being accorded much more playing opportunities than the women. This is regardless of the fact that the women continue to show more promise.

And can anyone really forget the Sh350,000 insult of a reward that was given to the winners of the women’s league winners at the end of last season?

Watching the likes of Mwanahalima aAdam, returnee Neddy Atieno and the maverick Jentrix Shikangwa effortlessly run rings round South Sudan may easily make one forget the misery that the girls often endure.

It might also conceal the fact that our opponents for the day, the Bright Starlets of South Sudan, are highly inexperienced in competitive games of these level since they are the youngest football team in Africa and the world.

Placed against teams like Uganda, who are much more experienced, or Zambia and South Africa and Morocco, who have put up proper structures to support women’s football and followed that up by allocating adequate resources, the results are likely to be different.

Lucky wins like these should not blind us into thinking we have got it right. To achieve consistency and compete favourably against our peers, we must put in the hard work.

That said, hearty congratulations to former Kenyan international Doreen Nabwire on her appointment to Fifa’s Technical Advisory Group.

Jillian Ellis, who heads the Group, has been largely viewed as a mere figurehead, whose only purpose is to stand alongside the head of global football development, Arsène Wenger, and put a palatable face to TAG’s plans. We can’t wait to see what input Doreen and the 20 other appointees bring to that group. Good luck!



