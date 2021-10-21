Congrats Starlets, but the local game still needs to be worked on

Harambee Starlets

Harambee Starlets players celebrate a goal during their 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan At the Nyayo National Stadium on October 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • It was the clearest indication yet that Kenya may well feature in continental finals now that the men’s team bungled their chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
  • It was also an elaborate expression of why  women in the game would like to be taken seriously. 

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets’  8-0 victory over South Sudan in an African Women Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday once again brings to the fore the huge potential of local women’s football that lies unexplored.

