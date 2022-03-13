Confusion the modus operandi at FKF Caretaker Committee

Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (right) hands over the FKF Inspection Report to the FKF Caretaker Committee chairman Aaron Ringera in Nairobi on November 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • We posed the same questions last week and FKF CC never even bothered to get out of their presumed lethargy
  • It is very annoying to repeat the same interrogations this week and yet that group has only two months remaining before it is disbanded and elections held


Time is running out for the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee (FKF CC).

