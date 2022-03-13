Confusion the modus operandi at FKF Caretaker Committee

Time is running out for the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee (FKF CC).

The six months mandate they were given to oversee football in Kenya ends on May 11 this year. So far we only have more questions for them and we are like the hoarse voice in the wilderness whose echo doesn’t seem to bother them at all!

We shall not give up throwing queries their way since they have proved to be a silent, inscrutable and organisation. Our readers must bear with us since we must do this sad duty of trying to see if they can work or they are just a dark posse which is as confused as the characters they replaced!

What are its main achievements in the previous four months? How much has it spent and how was that expenditure allocated in the last four months? Has the technical operation/management of the leagues improved or declined? Has the financial situation of the leagues and most clubs improved or declined? What amount/percentage of its budget has been used to support the leagues/clubs? How many meetings has it held with key stakeholder groups, especially the top clubs?

These are simple questions that this body could answer and clear the air. We posed the same questions last week and FKF CC never even bothered to get out of their presumed lethargy! It is very annoying to repeat the same interrogations this week and yet that group has only two months remaining before it is disbanded and elections held.

For the remaining two months, we would like to pose the following: What are its top priorities, timetable and budget for its remaining two months? What amount of its budget will be used to support the clubs? What are its plans for consulting and engaging with key stakeholder groups? What are the key steps, timetable and budget for the new FKF elections? What key changes are needed in the FKF Constitution to avoid previous problems?

As the new FKF elections to be completed by May 11 must be conducted by the Electoral Board in accordance with the FKF Electoral Code under Article 27 of the FKF Constitution, has the FKF CC already contacted and consulted the Electoral Board? On key changes in the FKF Constitution, as the root cause of the many problems which plagued Kenyan football for decades is that key stakeholders were outvoted or excluded in decision-making, when will the FKF CC consult key stakeholders on needed constitutional reforms and how will they be adopted and implemented?

These issues seem too light and inconsequential to the FKF CC but we know for sure that they will bungle up if they do not act on them with the urgency required.

After their mandate ends on May 11, they must also tell us the following: Will the FKF CC immediately hand over to the newly elected FKF officials? Will Fifa recognise the newly elected FKF officials and lift the ban? Will Fifa recognise league results, especially the relegation and promotion of clubs? Will Fifa recognise any amendments to the previous Fifa approved FKF Constitution? Is the only option to lift the ban to appoint a Fifa-recognised Normalisation Committee?