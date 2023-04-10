Competitive stage for East African Classic Rally 2,100km

The total length of the 2023 East African Safari Classic Rally route will be approximately over 4,000 kilometres and it will be run over a duration of nine days.

Clerk of the Course Renzo Bernardi said that the total competitive stage distance will be approximately 2,100 km while the transport section distance will be nearly 1,900 km.

Bernardi’s team is expected to complete reconnaissance of the entire route by end of this month.

The event will be run in December.

The People’s Park in Machakos is expected to host the first round of the Rallycross meeting on May 6-7.

The event, to be organised by Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop, will be the first of the three rounds this season on the new racing track.

The 2023 Autocross table after round three:

2WD Non Turbo Buggy: 1. Neel Gohil 61, 2. Amaan Ganatra 54, 3. Tinashe Gatimu 46, 4. Carol Gatimu 41, 5 Stephen Mboci 15.

2WD Non Turbo Car: 1. Neel Gohil 61, 2. Amaan Ganatra 54, 3. Tinashe Gatimu 46, 4. Carol Gatimu 41, 5. Stephen Mbochi 15.

2WD Turbo Buggy: 1. Brandon Ng'ang'a 56, 2. Azaad Manji 51, 3. Qahir Rahim 47, 4. Gurdeep Bharij 40.

4WD Turbo: 1. Eric Bengi 20 22 DNE 42, 2. Gideon Kimani DNE 17.

Open Class: 1. John Kadivane 66, 2. Ishmael Azeli 34, 3. Mustwafa Murad 15.

Bambino Class: 1. Earnn Bengi 64, 2. Gitau Munene 53.

Junior 2WD Non Turbo: 1. Karamveer Singh 59, 2. Ibrahim Mughal 39.

Peewee Class: Allan Bengi 60.

Karting is powered by a 125-cc 2-stroke motorcycle engine, employing a 6-speed sequential gearbox and capable of speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The kart has become the weapon of choice for young racers looking to make the jump into full-size cars, or weekend warriors in search of the ultimate bang for their motor sports buck.

Go-karting is not only an enjoyable sport, but one that is also very safe for children.

