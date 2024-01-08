Community tourneys a boon to AFC

The annual, community football tournaments organized during December holidays have exposed the immense talent at the grassroots.

Thanks to the companies and individuals who give financial and material support like jerseys, balls, trophies and booking of grounds and aid in logistics, providing dais, tents and seats for guests in exchange for marketing.

It’s true these tournaments, especially in Western region, are used to brand the sponsors and make politicians earn publicity, but the local hotels get booming business during the events.

Some of the tournaments have partnerships with academies and universities where talented players spotted win scholarships at the institutions.

Besides kicking the ball, massive crowds at Bukhungu Stadium and Mumias Sports Complex among other venues have also marketed Kakamega County as a sports tourism destination.

There are invited guests from as far as Europe, USA and the Middle East who grace these occasions since they are held during the December holidays, enabling people to network and socialize.

With stiff competition and record crowds witnessed during the annual Elijah Lidonde Super Cup, Fernandes Barasa Super Cup and Cleo Malala Super Cup there is no doubt the tournaments empower the Luhya community players by identifying and exposing raw talent to the world.

Leopards has used the tournaments to recruit players.

These tournaments also boast of huge prize money awards courtesy of the sponsors including 22Bet with Lidonde Cup in conjunction with Elijah Lidonde Memorial Foundation led by Alex Muteshi.

During the matches, Ingwe technical bench led by Tomas Trucha was busy identifying talent which I hope will be picked to add to the Ingwe squad during the January transfer window.

Former Rainbow utility, Salim Murunga, 22, now playing for Nzoia Sugar is among players who stood out and fans expected him to put pen to paper at Leopards.