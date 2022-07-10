Community partnerships will surely work for Bandari
It is my belief that to succeed, a club should always find a way of engaging the local community as a key stakeholder. That way, there is a sense of belonging among members of the community in which the club operates. This community engagement is called Corporate Social Responsibility.
I am glad that our beloved club Bandari has endeavored to forge a close bond with the local community. At the weekend, members of Bandari FC’s technical bench and staff were guests of the KPA-sponsored Taita Taveta County Football Association (TTCFA) League. For good measure, Kenya Ports Authority’s acting managing director, John Mwangemi graced the occasion, attending the finals of the tournament held at Moi Stadium in Taveta as the guest of honour.
I am glad to say that tournament, fully sponsored by KPA through its flagship brand Bandari Football Club, is headed in the right direction as far as ensuring that raw talent from the region is discovered at the grassroots level, and is given the right environment to thrive.
A total of 32 teams were involved in the competitive tournament which started three months ago. KPA sponsored the tournament, which kicked off three months ago with 32 competing teams, to the tune of Sh8.7 million. The eventual winners Gunners Youth FC took home a trophy and a cash prize of Sh200,000, runners-up Keli Kali won Sh100,000, second runners-up Chala Youngsters Sh60,000 while fourth-placed Milan Youth received Sh40,000.
Aside from the cash prize and the trophies, the teams got training on matters football as well as management skills that will make them do better in different leagues in the region.
Bandari FC Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor, head coach Anthony Kimani, youth coach Alex Shikanga, and other coaches from the club were at hand to scout for talent.
In the end, Milan FC, Kale Kali FC, Gunners FC, and Chala FC were the semi-finalists but only Gunners and Kale Kali made it to the final where Gunners were crowned inaugural champions of the tournament courtesy of a lone goal scored by Michael Mwakazi in the 86th minute. Mwakazi was one of the stand-out players in the tournament. He emerged top scorer with 10 goals, and caught the eyes of the scouts who have invited him to Bandari FC’s training camp.