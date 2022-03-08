Coming soon to cinema near you: Kenyas break rallying jinx

A reality movie is in the making, starring two boys from Africa - McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni - who proved the depth of talent prevalent in Africa which, given proper support, would see any Kenyan child shine.

It’s about two weeks since Team Kenya conquered the world at the WRC Rally Sweden under inclement weather conditions, so severe and unknown to us.

Editors hired by M-Sport Poland followed us upon arrival in Gelio, Norway. We were told to behave normal, and in our jest, we bantered a lot.

This upcoming movie reminds me of a similar one shot in Kapsabet featuring Ibrahim Hussein, the father figure of marathon running, the pioneer of African triumphs at the New York, Boston and Honolulu marathons, all in 1987.

He was called the “Iron Man” and, even today, remains my childhood hero. The other movie project failed to materialise.

It was a proper Hollywood motion picture which the director, Edward Freeman, desired to be shot on location in Kenya.

It was during the 1996 Centenary Olympic Games in Atanta, USA, when Freeman decreed that his picture will feature the winner of the Games’10,000 metres. The protagonists were Kenya’s Paul Tergat and the great Ethiopian, Haile Gerbselassie.

We prayed for Tergat, but, sadly, he was pipped to the line by the great Ethiopian.

‘Breaking 2’

The movie, “Endurance”, subsequently went to Addis Ababa, but it was a box office flop. Recently, American sportswear giant Nike camped at Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County, to document the heroism of Eliud Kipchoge's bid to break the two-hour barrier in the marathon, the initial mission dubbed “Breaking 2.”

Subaru Motorsports Group also produced a docu-drama on the 1994 World Rally Championship’s Group ‘N’ champion Patrick Njiru.

Njiru was also invited to South Africa by anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela in 1993 to race there as a symbol of the rainbow nation, a testament to South African blacks that a black person was as gifted as a white.

In 1997, a Christian television channel’s crew flew from the United States to follow Phineas Kimathi, the 1999 WRC Safari Formuma Two champion.

Again they wanted to prove that sports is spiritual. The common denominator in all these projects remains the documentation of the African child in a world now wired by the internet. In our journey to the Nordics, the same happened.

Yes, black Africans thrilled the world and proved we are all the same, after all. For our rally boys, the journey to greatness has just began.

Jamaican bobsled team

From Croatia next month they will climb the pinnacle, peaking later in the year. They are the latest symbol of global integration.

They are like the 1988 Jamaican Winter Olympics bobsled team whose performance created the Hollywood box office success, Cool Runnings.

The boys drove, but there was a support team of Kenyans, led by Sophie Kinoti, Biko Gwendo, Robert Matumbi, Samson Kimathi, Celestine Davidsson, and our good neighbours from Somalia who took a day off just to feel good and support Kimathi and Kioni.

Thanks to Sophie, a Kenyan flag appeared at the finish ramp in Sweden, the Kenyans coming home fourth in the WRC Junior category.

Better still, M-Sport boss, former Safari legend Malcolm Wilson, read the riot act: “I want to see you boys on the podium in the Safari soon,” he said.

Who knows? They could soon drive a factory team Ford Puma.

* * * *

The last few days were bad for us.

We lost our beloved parents — my mother, Teresia Nyokabi Njenga, on 15th, and young McRae’s grandfather, Leonard Mureiithi M’Imanyara on March 1.