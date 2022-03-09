Coming soon to cinema near you: Kenyans break rallying jinx

McRae Kimathi

The M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3 car driven by Kenyans McRae Kimathi (left) and navigator Mwangi Kioni during shakedown at Rally Sweden last week.
 

Photo credit: Pool | Josito Gomez

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Better still, M-Sport boss, former Safari legend Malcolm Wilson, read the riot act: “I want to see you boys on the podium in the Safari soon,” he said.
  • Who knows? They could soon drive a factory team Ford Puma.

A reality movie is in the making, starring two boys from Africa - McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni - who proved the depth of talent prevalent in Africa which, given proper support, would see any Kenyan child shine.

