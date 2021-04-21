Harambee Stars forwards Michael Olunga (left) and Dennis Oliech
Come on Oliech, tell your whole story and, you bet, it will be a hit

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • I know Kenyans have a pitiable reading culture. In fact, a very tiny section of the population buys books for personal consumption. Still, I would encourage Oliech to write a book, or at least tell his story, his side of the story in a comprehensive TV interview. The tell it all with Oprah Winfrey, or in our case, Grace Msalame.
  • I can tell you Dennis the Menace, you will be a hit, just like you were in your marauding days as a football striker.

A lot has been written about Serena Williams. How she was a child prodigy in tennis. By the age of 10 she was already touted as a possible legend of the game.

