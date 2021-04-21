Come on Oliech, tell your whole story and, you bet, it will be a hit

A lot has been written about Serena Williams. How she was a child prodigy in tennis. By the age of 10 she was already touted as a possible legend of the game.

Stories abound of how, together with her older sister Venus, she was guided by her father Richard Williams to become one of the greatest tennis players of her generation, if not all generations.

Serena has bagged 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one short of the all-time number won of 24 by Australian Margaret Court.

Tonnes and tonnes of words have been weaved of Serena’s life, how she fought with determination, dignity and deviance to stand where she is today, as one of top most athletes of our ages.

Her dalliance with cloth design amidst her tennis career has always fascinated me, and I have read her court and catwalk adventure with equal fascination. But despite the volumes of stories told about her, more is still coming.

Last week Serena, 39, signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court.

She said she wanted to bring special stories to film, and to people’s homes. I will not fault her one bit.

Majority of sports fans want to know every detail of their adored stars, whether the athletes are active or retired.

The 10-part ESPN documentary series on the untold story of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls titled: “The Last Dance”, and aired last year is a case in point. The series was a world hit despite the NBA legend having long retired.

Which brings me to my point today.

I recently chanced upon a seven-minute video interview on retired former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech on Facebook. Dismally short, it was nevertheless packed with revelations.

A laidback Oliech held court, not unlike a relaxed office worker having a conversation with his chums at the bar counter on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

He talked about the need for football academies to be established in the country, for the federation to have national U-14, U-16, U-18, U-20 teams if they wanted to produce quality players like himself and a strong senior team. He averred that the football development structures we had in the country were a joke.

He advised local players to spend the little they had wisely and plan their future with it rather than keep dreaming of making the life transforming big-money move to Europe. That move may never come he said sagaciously.

Oliech confessed that his career hit the wall when he left French side AC Ajaccio for Qatar. “That is where I blundered in my career. I should have stayed in France and even played in the second division.”

He said with conviction that if a professional player left Europe for Asia his career was as well as “dead”.

“Look at Olunga (Michael). Where is he now? He won’t last for long. Europe is the best. If you go there do not leave. Go to Asia when you are 32, 33,” said the man who started his pro career with Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League at the turn of the century before moving to Al Arabi of Qatar, and later on to France

The former speedy forward said he was waiting for his time to take up a post in Football Kenya Federation.

He did not have kind words for the government in as far as the beautiful game was concerned. “The guys in the Sports ministry do nothing about football. They just wear suits and earn salaries.”

I had never heard or read about these revealing, refreshing sentiments from one of Kenya’s most celebrated footballer and wondered where this former deadly striker had been all this time. I wanted to hear more.

He was/is a public figure much idolised by football lovers and a grateful nation for his exploits on the pitch and honour he has brought the country.

His stature would have been even bigger if he had told his stories earlier, shared his dream and disappointments in his professional career. Fans appreciate this and feel a stronger bond with a star player who opens the door to his life for them.

Any journalism student studying sports reporting will tell you that after the drama, the next most important story is that of the personality -- the star players, their roles and, invariably, who they are.

But sadly the sports culture in Kenya, particularly of football, has been that of deceit from players and paranoia from officials.

Players lie about their age, lie about their background, lie about their contracts etc etc. Small wonder many shy away from interviews for fear of exposure.

The media-dodging players have a good ally in a federation that officially discourages them from granting interviews, instead of training them on how to handle the media to grow their person and the game in the eyes of the public.

I know Kenyans have a pitiable reading culture. In fact, a very tiny section of the population buys books for personal consumption. Still, I would encourage Oliech to write a book, or at least tell his story, his side of the story in a comprehensive TV interview. The tell it all with Oprah Winfrey, or in our case, Grace Msalame.

I can tell you Dennis the Menace, you will be a hit, just like you were in your marauding days as a football striker.