Come clean on law firm hired to advise FKF Caretaker Committee

Two interesting events came out in the last week and which in my opinion have a direct impact on local football. I also find them to be closely linked.

First was the announcement by the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee running our local football that it was seeking public views on making amendments to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Constitution as per the mandate it was given by the nabobs running the affairs at the Ministry of Sports.

The second was the news that former international footballer MacDonald Mariga had thrown his hat into the ring and was running for the Kibra parliamentary seat. For the second time.

Back to the Caretaker Committee and I am all for a review of the statutes governing our football. I am sure the stakeholders will have a million and one changes they would want to see made to the constitution.

The Caretaker Committee through the Legal Standing Committee has proposed amendments to 17 clauses in the FKF Constitution 2017, while the public awaits. Among the proposed changes to the 2017 Constitution and Rules of FKF include governance, accountability and leadership.

Press reports said the Legal Standing Committee led by Lawyer Edward Rombo mentioned sensitive areas such as the structure of membership to include Kenya Primary School Sports Association, Kenya Secondary School Sports Association and Kenya Colleges and Universities Sports Association as members of the FKF family and with voting rights.

It is my sincere hope that those charged will take in the views presented by Joe Public and incorporate the same into the final document. It is all for the good of our game you know!

However, there is a small matter which I think the Caretaker Committee must address if it indeed is the one that is being mentioned.

An item in the highly regarded “Talk of Town” column in the Sunday Nation had it that a law firm had been hired by a Caretaker Committee formed to look into a certain sports discipline in a manner that left those in the know alleging that the law was not done and was not seen to be done.

According to the news piece, a law firm associated with one of the committee members had been hired to advise the team on its work without following proper procedure. “The matter is now causing friction within the team, with some sources intimating to us that the conflicts could soon dog the committee’s operations,” the story added.

I am in no way saying that the Caretaker Committee is the culprit here, but mine is just a cautionary statement that in the rare chance that is the one in question then the best thing would be to rescind the decision on appointment of the law firm, repeat the process in a transparent and fair manner, if indeed the committee needs such legal advice.

The committee came to be with a lot of goodwill from nearly every stakeholder in the country. One of the reasons the former FKF team was chased out of town was because of claims of corruption. It would be very heartbreaking if a committee chosen to do some dry cleaning of our game would end up being bogged by suspect activities of some of its members.

On the matter of Mariga, all I can say is that whereas it is his democratic right to vie for any seat he so desires, it is my considered opinion that the man would have served the country better were he to run for the top seat when FKF elections are called.