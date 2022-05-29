Columnists try their best to be fair, not everyone will agree with you

One of the most fulfilling part of the job of a newspaper columnist is getting responses from the readers.

Well, it quite ranks up there with receiving the cheque from the publisher. The readers’ responses vary from those agreeing with you to those who would tie you up and burn you at the stakes, if the small matter of the laws of the land were not to come into play.

I have read columns of writers whose sole raison d’etre would appear to be nothing but to annoy their readers. But generally columnists try their best to be fair in their writings.

Now expecting all these beautiful souls to agree with you is stretching optimism to its full exaggeration. If all of them were to read your column, that is.

It was therefore quite refreshing to get emails from two gentlemen I hold in quite high regard, a regular reader of this space, Moses Libamba and the indefatigable boss of Mathare United Football Club Bob Munro.

For his part, Libamba who has penned quite a number of responses in the past thundered: “Good Morning. Please note you have become a real bore in K'Ogallo Corner. Of the last several weeks you have talked of things which are completely not related to our great club. Let K'Ogallo Corner be purely K'Ogallo Corner and nothing else.”

Munro was not quite angry but sent this note: “Dear Joseph, I really appreciate your sympathetic article and concern today.

But I promise you there will still be many more and typically exciting 'right-to-the-final-whistle' Gor vs MUFC matches in the years ahead. With thanks and best wishes, Bob.”

Off the bat, let me begin with addressing Libamba. For one, I admit that I have at times wandered far off from our little corner of Gor Mahia and delved into other related issues. Mea culpa. But then again, Gor Mahia as a club does not exist in isolation, and the issues I have often talked about have a direct bearing on our beloved club.

When I talk about the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee I do that fully cognizant of the fact that the success— or failure— of the Aaron Ringera-led team had a direct bearing on our fortunes and these need to be addressed.

When I write about AFC Leopards I do so with the full conviction that Ingwe are our only peers in the local realm and this is evident in the “do or die” battles we have engaged in over the years.

Talking of Ingwe, I am unhappy to be the heralder of the sad news that while the once legendary, all conquering and bashful team of Gor supporters aka the Green Army went to sleep, Ingwe fans reclaimed the trenches.

Just in this season I have thrice been tempted to join our rivals in merry making as they sing and dance their hearts out for their team.

I know it would be an act of sacrilege to do so but something has got to kill a man and if it is shaking the shoulders to the isukuti beats in the company of the comely Ingwe belles so be it!

It is a sad state of affairs that all we have as fans is memories of an era gone by when we would hit the road, marching in pride and all care thrown to the wind as we followed Gor Mahia to the ends of the earth cheering on our boys.

I believe we can still rise from the ashes and restore the Green Army’s pride.