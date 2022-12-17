Collaboration will ease road to Paris Olympics

It takes many different entities to make an athlete, one's family, school, club and community all play a role in shaping the person that they are.

The environment that surrounds an athlete as they progress through their career becomes more complex, with other influential actors coming in, such as sports clubs where they are trained and nurtured and national federations coordinating activities of their respective sport.

There are also national sporting organisations, governments, regional and international federations regulating the governance of the sport and providing the necessary resources.

One of the strategic priorities for National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) this year has been greater collaboration and stakeholder involvement.

Involving different players in the sports industry in Kenya, each of them presenting their perceived expectations, is important because all entities involved operate in silos, but when these silos are broken down, there’s more collaboration for the common goal of developing the Kenyan athlete.

As a National Olympic Committee (NOC), the interaction with athletes is mostly at elite level. They become part of NOC programs when participating at the highest level of sporting excellence. Therefore, collaboration and partnership with stakeholders from novice level to the elite level is extremely important. This is because what is done at the beginner level affects the athlete at the elite level.

As we work towards Paris 2024 Olympics, NOC-K is ensuring that as many partnerships and collaborations are in place.

From the International Olympic Committee, Olympic Solidarity and organising committees of the Olympic Games setting appropriate environments, giving continuous guidance on preparation and co-funding Olympic programs, to the Kenyan government, county governments and relevant State Departments facilitating various aspects of sports development in the country and supporting teams to represent the nation.

The challenge with sustaining partnerships is ensuring each stakeholder clearly understands their role and mandate. NOC-K has established a system of going into a memorandum of understanding with its critical partners including the government, that defines how each party plays their rightful role in supporting Team Kenya.

It is encouraging that conversations about sports development are continuing so that athletes are prepared for the Olympics, both in their qualifications and participation.