Coast plays huge role in growth of local football

Contrary to popular belief, the people from the Coast and specifically Bandari FC, have been one of the key developers of football in Kenya.

The region has abundant talent from players to coaches. The key milestones by members of the Coastal community is a collection of achievements that should not be forgotten.

Their legacies should be engraved in the annals of Kenya’s footballing history.

Many people attribute the growth of Kenyan football to legends from other parts of the country.

It's time to emphasise that some of the key achievements can be traced to Coastal talents, and specifically to Bandari FC.

You cannot name football legends from the Coast without mentioning Bandari's Technical Director Twahir Muhidin.

The veteran administrator has previously coached Bandari and has also played a huge role in the national team Harambee Stars.

To date, Twahir stands out as one of the most decorated coaches in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Africa Cup of Nations

Together with Mohammed Kheri, Twahir was the first local coach to take Kenya to the Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria in 1989, a feat that has also been accomplished by another prolific Kenyan coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulei.

Twahir is a legend. He has brought honour to the country and to Bandari as well.

Aside from being on the hot seat that is the head coach of the national team, Twahir has been one of the Fifa accredited football trainers who impart knowledge to upcoming coaches in Kenya and in other African countries.

Apart from Twahir, Bandari has supplied the national team with other coaches such as Rishadi Shedu and Kennedy Odhiambo who have brought honour and pride to the nation.

Aside from the individuals that have made football great in this country, Bandari has represented Kenya twice at the CAF Confederation Cup and eliminated bigwigs in continental football like Tunisian champions US Ben Guardane and Sudan champions Al Ahly Shandy.