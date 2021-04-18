Clubs should plan for life after Covid-19

Without doubt, the coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to its knees and rid millions of fans of the entertainment they so much deserve.

Also suffering are thousands of players whose livelihoods depend purely on income from sports and have had to fend for their families.

While other countries of the world have opened sports and have their leagues running, Kenya whose Sports ministry allowed for resumption of sport last December after the government had eased Covid-19 restrictions, again suspended sports on March 27, putting in place a second lockdown that affected Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado counties in view of the third wave of Covid-19.

On a positive note, the availability of Covid-19 vaccine has seen almost all Football Kenya Federation Premier League players and officials get vaccination.

It is my prayer that sports should now be allowed to resume but only for the players and officials who have been vaccinated.

Whatever happens on resumption of sports, we as Bandari Football Club want to take advantage of the lockdown and suspension of players like we did during the first phase of the lockdown.

At the time, we identified six players who are currently all commanding first team football at our club.

Mombasa County has been recording an average of one case or none at all during the daily Ministry of Health briefings, and we want to identify and start working on young talents.

Our coaches will use this period to sharpenttheir skills the way we did our former coach Ken Odhiambo in the middle of the pandemic last year.

During Bandari’s workouts every weekend with the youth at Uwanja wa Mbuzi last year, star players among them George Osama (son of former Bandari and Kenya international Godfrey Osama), Sammy Mwendwa, Hamid Mohammed, Alphonse Washe and Joseph Otieno were discovered and were straight away drafted into the senior team. We did not go shopping for any talent during the transfer window!

The coronavirus pandemic means we live in a time of force majeure, circumstances that are beyond the control of the general public and as such, it’s vital that we alter our behaviour.

Just like Bandari FC, Kenyan football clubs need to a sound plan for life after coronavuris and must work on how to remain competitivene.

In short, local clubs should not rest on their laurels but should instead plan for life after coronavirus. The future is bright.