Clubs get short end of the stick

Hansel Ochieng

Hansel Ochieng of AFC Leopards celebrates his goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Covid-19 lockdowns threatened to put the final nail in the clubs’ coffins.  After the musical chairs from managers, don’t be surprised if the next move will be from the clubs. And when they move, they could go the Super League way.
  • They should not stop there, but must get rid of the whole football administration of this country with or without Fifa. We are tired.  We would rather be banned than continue pretending all is well!

Last Wednesday, I woke up to a hilarious article by Charles Nyende. It was all about the raging debate on the formation of a European Super League which attracted a huge backlash and sparked demonstrations by fans. The piece may look simple and cheeky, to say the least, but the depth of it was quite unsettling and truthful.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.