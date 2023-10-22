Club fans are a darling, a bastion of Leopards

The club’s current position in the league table is not good.

Fans have a right to be agitated, but despite the poor start to the season, I can only appreciate them for sticking with the team.

It is not in doubt that Ingwe commands the biggest fan base. No wonder our normally noisy shemeji are quiet these days. Let them stay silent!

Let’s give the new coach Tomas Trucha time to start applying his philosophy as we look forward to starting to get good results and finish in the top five, or even win the title. After all, the league is a marathon!

As we chased after the first win of the season against Bandari FC on Sunday, the attendance of visiting Leopards fans at Mbaraki Sports Club was a big statement of their love for club.

Countless buses carrying the Ingwe battalion to the match illustrated this fact in bright and noisy evidence.

You could see how they landed in Mombasa with their trademark blue and white colours and Isukuti drum beats, that these Ingwe fans were indeed a special breed.

I am confident that Ingwe will start getting good results and finish in a respectable position.

I appeal to the passionate Ingwe fans to help the team achieve this obligation.

After a two-week international break, I’m sure the technical bench has worked on the weakness that saw the team struggle against low ranking sides.

After signing some of the best players in the country including Clifford Miheso, Kevin Kimani, Bonface Munyendo, Luke Namanda, Humphrey Katasi and Randy Bakari it is only a matter of time before winning ways come our way.

Our motto says “Togetherness is Strength”, thus we can achieve a lot if we pull together.

A joint effort between the club and its fans will help Ingwe succeed, including collecting meaning income at the gate during the club’s home matches.

Once again, congratulations to the wonderful fans for being voted Loudest Fans by Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Let us not sit back but redouble our efforts.