Clock ticking on ‘Wafalme Stars’ ahead of crowded 2023 calendar

The latest FIVB World rankings make for interesting reading with Kenya having registered improvement in both the men’s and women’s national teams.

After finishing 19th at the recently concluded World Championships in Poland and Netherlands, the “Malkia Strikers” are now ranked 30th in the world and first in Africa.

Their perennial rivals Cameroon are at position 31 after finishing bottom of the pile at the global competition without a win.

Morocco (40), Senegal (47) and Tunisia (51) complete the top five African countries ahead of a busy calendar next year that will take in the World Cup, Africa Nations Championship and African Games.

Impressive fifth in Africa

While Malkia Strikers will certainly feature in all three competitions, the men’s team, Wafalme Stars, are only assured of one — the Africa Nations Championship — and perhaps the African Games if they succeed in the qualifiers.

Despite spending close to a year in the cold, Wafalme Stars are ranked an impressive fifth in Africa and 56th in the world.

Tunisia (19), Egypt (20) and Cameroon (31), who all featured in the World Championships this year, occupy the top three positions in Africa. Morocco are fourth in Africa and 43rd globally.

Wafalme Stars’ last international competition was the 2021 Africa Nations Championship in Rwanda where they ranked ninth.

They are yet to participate in any competition since then but the memories of Kigali are still fresh with the 3-2 win over Egypt in the group stages, the icing on the cake.

More national team players have turned professional over the last one year while others continue to emerge from the local league.

Next year will be a perfect opportunity for Kenya’s men’s team to continue their resurgence and Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) should move with speed to engage the technical bench early enough to come up with a training programme for the team.

The team should train together at least twice a week (preferably weekends) since most players are based locally.

This will give the technical bench ample time to assess new players who will compliment those who did duty in Kigali last year.

Qualifying for the African Games should be a top priority for Wafalme Stars since it will give them an opportunity to fine tune for the Africa Nations Championship.

A semi-final berth in the CAVB flagship competition will ensure Kenya dines with the big boys of African volleyball and further improve their ranking.

Moving from position five to at least third in Africa is within reach but the preparations have to start early since Wafalme Stars don’t enjoy the pedigree that the experienced Malkia Strikers have.

Volleyball Nations League

For instance, by virtue of being defending champions, Malkia Strikers have already qualified for the African Games.

Their place in the World Cup and perhaps the FIVB Challenger Cup, a qualifying tournament for the lucrative Volleyball Nations League (VNL), is also assured due to their ranking.

More investment needs to be done to elevate Wafalme Stars to Malkia Strikers’ level but the time to start is now.