No need getting worked up, Stars won’t make Qatar 2022 World Cup

By  Charles Nyende

  • Youngster Richard Ogada of Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade impressed in Nairobi to attract rave reviews, but was a bit in the shadows in Kigali. I can’t find another player worth mentioning positively.
  • Writing dispassionately, Harambee Stars are just playing at their level and there is no need for Kenyan fans to get worked up about the tough quest to qualify for the World Cup. We will not. Not now. Not in the near future.

Before the advent of the internet and accompanying social media, it was not easy for an ordinary voice to be heard in the public sphere.

