Change that never was: Another era and error in Kenyan football

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa during the unveiling of the national team's new partner on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Mwendwa has never satisfactorily explained how the federation spent over $1.35 million (about Sh150 million) on an OB van that was never delivered, and the Sh244 million government funding for the 2019 Afcon
  • Milton Nyakundi, the former KBC sports anchor, risking life and limb, has doggedly taken on the federation with numerous substantive suits
  • Last week Nyakundi scored a major victory when the High Court ruled that the DCI and DPP were free to investigate, prosecute and jail Mwendwa if he was found to be involved in financial malpractice

Repeated allegations of financial impropriety perpetrated by Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa that borders on the criminal, and the brave fight by one man to bring him to account has echoes of another era and error.

