Chana seeks WRC Safari Rally sponsor

Jasmeet Chana is looking for sponsors to help his team tackle the 2022 World Rally Championship Safari Rally next month.

“If I don't get a sponsor for the Safari Rally I will not take part as its budget will be on the higher side. My best results have been second overall in all the last three national events this year,” Chana told Nation Sport.

Chana added: “ I have no sponsors forcing us to drive on a tight budget even though that at times is a problem. I’m looking for sponsors to be more competitive in the WRC Safari Rally."

Chana says his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 has been through a complete check up.

***

Mombasa Motor Club will run the next National Autocross Championship event this weekend.

The event will be held at the Mombasa Cement in Vipingo beginning at 7am.

***

There are four rounds of the 2022 African Rally Championship (ARC) still remaining.

They are: Tanzania Rally July 23-24, Rwanda Rally September 24-25, Zambia Rally October 22-23 and South African Rally November 19-20.

***

Portugal will host the next round of the 2022 WRC round on May 21-22.

Rally Italy will follow Portugal on June 4-5 June before the Safari Rally takes place on June 23-26.

***

The Media Safety Book for the 2022 WRC Safari Rally is being prepared by Anwar Sidi, the Media Safety Official.

“Creation and updating of the Media Safety Book for the 2022 WRC Safari Rally to ensure that all our media guests are fully aware of the rally, its locations and the best possible vantage spots for images. We are tying up the media book with the Roadbook and ensuring all possible locations will be safe and secure,” stated Sidi.

***

The 2022 ARC standings after the Uganda Rally: 1. Leroy Gomes/Ushilaa Gomes 78,2. Karan Pate/Tauseef Khan 45, 3. Giancarlo Davite/Vinegedol Sylvia 38, 4. Jas Mangat/Joseph Kamya 30, 5. McRae Kimathi/Kioni Mwangi 28, 6. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana 21, 7. Yassin Nasser/Kathumba Ali 19, 8. Jeremy Wahome/Steve Okundi 19, 9. Maxine Wahome/Waigwa Murage 15, 10. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din 13, 11. Kaka Junior/Katumba Ali 13, 12. Rio Smith/Riyaz Ismail 9 and 13. Paras Pandya/Falquin Bhojak 7.

***

The East African Safari Rally Limited is running the next round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship.

The fourth round of the series will be run around the Cherangany Hills in the western highlands of Kenya.