Centralise vaccination of players

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa receives his Covid-19 vaccination at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Like FKF president put it last week,  it is his wish that football returns to our stadiums sooner  rather than later after the vaccination programme,  a move that will see our players continue to earn a living from sports
  • FKF and Mwendwa by extension got it all wrong when the federation only made arrangements for FKF Premier League clubs based in Nairobi and its environs, and left some of the clubs at the mercy of the county governments
  • Mwendwa and FKF should write letters allowing teams to travel to Nairobi and facilitate the teams to travel to get the vaccine at the earliest opportunity

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) last week made arrangements with the Ministry of Health to have players from at least 30 FKF Premier League clubs and members of technical bench vaccinated.

