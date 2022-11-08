Let's celebrate the quest for ultimate World Cup glory and human diversity

It is just a football tournament for Christ’s sake!

Thank you Fifa for telling the 32 teams coming to Qatar for the one-month football bonanza to focus on the game and stop handing out moral lessons.

It has been a theme in media stories touching on the tournament from certain parts of the world to condemn the culture and practice of the Qatari people.

People with a different sexual orientation to that practiced in Qatar have received inordinate coverage you would think human sexuality was under siege.

So much so that the attention has been more drawn away from the synthetic rubber ball to who has the balls to talk down on other people’s norms and beliefs.

Who decides what is acceptable human behavior anyway?

Said Fifa in a letter to the 32 nations: "We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world. But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists."

I choose to celebrate football on the playing field, as it should be.

In that breath, I would like to mention five superlative players who will almost certainly be performing their swansongs in Qatar, chasing the one big trophy that has eluded them thus far in their illustrious careers.

Lionel Messi

First up is Argentina’s jewel Lionel Messi. Many things have been written about Messi who has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards.

For the uninitiated, the Ballon d’Or, started by France Football magazine in 1956, is the highest individual accolade a football player can ever receive. The world's best players dream of having their names engraved on the Golden Ball, but only the very, very best make the fabled list.

Now, Messi dominated the awards from the time he got his first honour in 2009 to his latest last year.

The 35-year-old Argentine football genius is considered in certain quarters and by a certain generation as the greatest football player of all time by virtue of the many records he has attained in European football.

However, he has never won the World Cup, a feat that certainly puts any footballer in the pantheon of the greats.

My football G.O.A.T pick oscillates between Brazil’s Pele, winner of a record three World Cup titles and Argentina’s Diego Maradona, who almost single-handedly led the Albicelestes to the 1986 crown.

After a slow start at PSG, Messi has been in terrific form this season. The little master is already on 12 goals and 14 assists in 18 club games and Argentina will want him in this form. Cannot wait to see him in action in Qatar.

I am certain he is ready to trade his seven Ballon d’Or crowns for the World Cup title.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi’s contemporary rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, owns five Ballon d’Or titles and countless European and national titles including the Euro 2016.

But he has never won the biggest world prize since his first tournament in 2006.

At 37, his power has considerably diminished. This coupled with Portugal’s record at the World Cup where their best performance in history is a 2-1 semi-final loss to eventual winners England in 1966, makes his ultimate quest seem beyond reach.

This is football though, and CR7, Portugal’s all-time top scorer, may just sail into seventh heaven.

Luka Modric

Croatia’s Luka Modric, 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, is simply a football "fundi". His technical ability and reading of the game singles him out as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

The multiple Uefa Champions League and La Liga winner came so close to winning the World Cup in 2018, losing 4-2 in the final to France.

He has one last shot surely, a long one in my considered view. Croatia have an aging team and with a 37-year-old Modric pulling the strings, they may well struggle to hit similar notes of four years ago.

Robert Lewandowski

And then there is Robert Lewandowski, 34, who smashed all the scoring records in the Bundesliga and was the award-designate for the 2020 Ballon d’Or only for Covid-19 to force organisers to cancel the exercise that year.

I voted for the Polish sharpshooter last year but Messi nicked him for the honour.

Poland can seek inspiration from their third place finish in 1974 and 1982 as Lewandowski dreams of exiting under the glare of the Golden Boot, at least.

Karim Benzema

Finally, after all his off field troubles that saw him endure international isolation for five years Karim Benzema is at the cusp of ultimate glory.

The 34-year-old striker, fresh from winning the Ballon d’Or will lead a fearsome French attack amidst a formidable Les Bleus squad that will be seeking to become only the third team, and first since 1962, to retain the World Cup title.

I celebrate these great players who have been a joy to watch over the past two decades and wish them a happy hooray in Qatar.