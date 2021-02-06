Celebrating Kratochvílová, Czech woman with the oldest athletics record

Twelve days ago, Jarmila Kratochvílová, the former track and field athlete from the Czech Republic who holds the oldest record in athletics, turned 70.

On July 26, 1983, Kratochvílová, then aged 32, ran the 800 metres race in a blistering 1 minute, 53.28 seconds at an athletics meet in Munich, Germany. That was a world record in the two-lap race which, incidentally, is currently the longest-standing individual world record. The record turns 37 this year.

Representing the former Czechoslovakia, Kratochvilova proceeded to win an unprecedented 400m and 800m double barely a month later at the inaugural edition of the World Athletics Championships.

Kratochvílová’s world record in 800m stands out for two things. First, Kratochvílová competed in an era during which athletes did not benefit from technological advances in sport that is commonplace today. She competed in the era of Carl Lewis, the nine-time Olympics gold medalist from the USA, and legendary Ukrainian pole vaulter Sergey Bubka (at the time representing the Soviet Union).

Kratochvílová set the record at a time when athletes did not enjoy the luxury of advanced shoe technology which aids the performance of athletes in races. And there was also no Wavelight technology that has become common in track events. In particular, the Wavelight technology enables athletes to better target a specific pace or target time in races.

As such, the athlete knows whether or not he or she is inside the world record time during races and acts appropriately to break a targeted record. Other than this obvious benefit to the athlete, Wavelight technology has been praised for enriching the spectator experience during races. Indeed, World Athletics has welcomed innovation in athletics, and has travelled some distance in regulating things like shoe technology by introducing some guidelines.

Kratochvílová and company did not have the benefit of shoe technology or Wavelight. They simply worked hard in training, came up with a game plan, and executed it the best way they knew how in races.

I’m not implying that doping was non-existent at the time. As a matter of fact, Kratochvílová fought off doping claims due to her muscular physique. But use of banned substances that give athletes an unfair competitive edge over their opponents was certainly not as prevalent when Kratochvílová set the record as it is today.

Kratochvílová’s world record also stands out for its longevity. For 37 years, the record has withstood assaults from equally talented athletes. In 2008, Kenya’s Pamela Jelimo came within a second of breaking Kratochvílová’s record when she won gold medal in 800m at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. At the time, an 18-year-old Jelimo timed 1:54.87 to not only win gold medal, but she also became the first Kenyan woman Olympic gold medalist.

More recently, South Africa’s Caster Semenya also came close to breaking Kratochvílová’s record. Not to belittle the achievements of Eunice Sum and Janeth Jepkosgei who are former world champions over 800m, but the closest a Kenyan athlete has come to lowering the record is through Jelimo.

Mark you, at the time Kratochvílová was setting the world record over 800m, athletes did not earn mind-boggling amounts of money for breaking the world record as they do today.

But we have endured even longer spells of waiting for medals in other races. Since Naftali Temu won gold medal in 10,000m race at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, no Kenyan man has achieved a similar feat to date.

Since Charles Kamathi won gold medal in 10,000m race at the 2001 World Championships in Edmonton, we have waited in vain for a similar performance in men’s category.

And since John Ngugi won gold medal in men’s 5,000m at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Kenyan men are yet to win a gold in the specialty at the Olympics.

