Tundo calls for rules change in KNRC

Carl Tundo has suggested that Kenya National Rally Championship should modify its rules in order to revive the series which continues to attract very few entries.

‘’Drivers are suffering like any other business in the country and they need good money to stay in the competition. The Menengai Team withdrew its cars and support for other drivers. I and Baldev Chager are good examples,’’ Tundo told Nation Sport.

According to Tundo, he would like the rules to be simplified where anyone with old cars like the Subarus, and Mitsubishis can enter the series with their machines. The R5 machines are too expensive to maintain for the time being.R5 machines are too expensive to maintain for the time being.

‘’The series should be left open though no specific points are awarded towards the Championship. Let people enjoy and revive the rallying scene in Kenya,’’ added Tundo.

For example, a Skoda Fabia is worth Shs25m if one wants to buy. One suspension is worth Sh1.2m, gearbox is Sh3.5m, tyre and rim is about Sh5000. One litre of avgas gives 2.5kms on the competitive stages. A drum of 200 litres is worth over Sh8000.

Tundo’s idea would help the owners of the older versions of the rally cars to stay in the competition.

*****

Fourteen leading Kenya National Rally Championship contenders will take part in this weekend’s Pearl Rally in Uganda.

Second-placed Karan Patel, is vying for the overall championship of the 2022 African Rally Championship if all goes well in Kampala this weekend.

Patel will be partnered by Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta. The two competitors are part of the other eleven Kenyans out to shine in the Uganda Rally.

Nikhil Sachania, the sole handicapped driver in the KNRC, is also travelling to Uganda for his first international rally with Deep Patel in the special Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10. The car is specially modified for the Sachani to handle.

The other Kenyas are Riyaz Ismail, Shameer Yusuf, McRae Kimathi, Kioni Mwangi, Hamza Anwar, Adnan Din, Jeremy Wahome, Victor Okundi, Maxine Wahome and Waigwa Murage.

*****

Veteran Safari Rally driver Frank Tundo is set to take part in a Classic Rally in New Zealand in November.

The 12-day marathon Rally will be 1,200 kilometres long.

He has yet to identify the rally car though he said he may hire one in New Zealand.

Frank’s daughter, Tash Tundo will partner the dad as his navigator.

*****

Former FIA leading official, Surinder Thatthi was also present at a function as guest of the Governor of Machakos.

Thatthi was clear of the next step that should be taken by the owners of the latest Formula One Racing Track in Africa.