By any other name, joyriders are just that

There are some peculiarities in our society that are saddening. We seem to lack the ability to set our priorities in logical manner.

Several months ago, we had the displeasure of taking the standard gauge railway train to Nairobi. It is a displeasure because the seats are like blocks of stone and we sat cramped up in close quarters as if the Covid-19 protocols were not of any importance to us anymore.

Well, we were the privileged few who were in the so-called First Class even though the seats were still straight as arrows and gave no comfort to our backs.

There was a posse of very happy people sipping beers and generally having much fun. They were wearing Bandari Football Club uniforms, and they were evidently going for a match in Nairobi.

A seat mate whispered to me that these were Bandari supporters. I felt a lot of pride.

These were fans of a team travelling to cheer on their players some 500 kilometres away! It is a rare thing in Kenya these days.

What was startling though was that there were no players. Where could they be in this train? It did not take long for us to find out. The poor fellows were cramped up in the crowded Economy Class.

These were the most important people in the team; they were the team! When we reached Nairobi, they filed out tired from the Economy Class and wandered of listlessly while the comfortable fans and officials with their beer cans in hand were still singing and happy. It was weird and subtly annoying.

After a while, we read in the papers that the auditor general was questioning some accounts at the port over money that was used to pay supporters to go and cheer on the football club!

Weren’t they the same group that we had the misfortune of meeting in the train? Shame on them all!

These people were travelling First Class while the players were griping in a crowded place; these were joyriders; shameless men and women with blunted consciences who are killing the coastal club. These are not fans!

Real fans are those who chipped in to support AFC Leopards at their fundraiser. The masqueraders who “eat” the clubs are not fans at all!