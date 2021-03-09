Burial of rally driver Kinyanjui set for Thursday

The chief safety officer for the World Rally Champion (WRC) Safari Rally, Norris Ongalo, will be handling 450 safety marshals during Kenya’s premier rallying competition to be held in June.

“We have a long list of people to train. They are spread all over including train the trainer, radio, controllers, stage set-up, first on scene etc. We will probably have the trainers ready to train the marshals in a fortnight.

Training will run for a week or two as we need to divide the groups into smaller numbers due to Covid-19 protocols. We also have those available only over the weekends,’’ Ongalo told Nation Sport.

“The training is a FIA Rally Marshals module whose aim is to increase the safety level of rally events by improving competency of marshals. It also ensures a minimum standard of marshals’ knowledge about their role, incident management and how to handle spectators. It will provide tools and techniques to enhance marshals’ confidence and skills.’’

***

Former rally driver Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani will be buried on Thursday. Kinyajui, who was the son of Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, died last week.

He was a rally diehard, and he took part in a few events in a Subaru Impreza N10. Kinyanjui studied at Abdul Sidi Rally Academy (ASRA). His father was deeply shocked by loss of his son.

“I am really sad to have lost a great son who was very hard working and loving. He suffered from diabetes which made his health condition worse. It is a big tragedy for the entire family. We are now sadly making plans for his funeral,” the MP told Nation Sport.

Helen Shiri, the secretary at the WRC Safari Rally head office and a representative in FIA Women in Motorsports Commissioner in Africa, said she was saddened by Kinyanjui’s death.

“It is sad to lose such a young talented rally driver, though he had taken a break to pursue his career. I remember years back when he launched his rally crew in an event at Uhuru Park after lessons at ASRA where most of us started,” Shiri told Nation Sport.

A former student of ASRA, David Kioni said he was saddened by the loss of his friend.

“I am very saddened by the demise of Arthur Kinyanjui (AK 47). He was a great friend and we shared the same love for motor sports. We will truly miss him,” Kioni told Nation Sport.

***

The Western Kenya Motor Club will stage the next round of the 2021 Autocross Championship this weekend. Documentation will be carried out on Friday (March 12) at Rupa Mall in Eldoret between 2-6pm.

Drivers’ briefing will be on the following day from 7.30am at the Harton Grange before the official practice kicks off at 7.45am. The first heat will kick off at 8am.