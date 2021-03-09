Burial of rally driver Kinyanjui set for Thursday

Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani

An undated picture of Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri’s son, Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani, who died at Premier Hospital in Nyali, Mombasa County, on March 1, 2021.

By  Abdul Sidi

  • The Western Kenya Motor Club will stage the next round of the 2021 Autocross Championship this weekend. Documentation will be carried out on Friday (March 12) at Rupa Mall in Eldoret between 2-6pm.
  • Drivers’ briefing will be on the following day from 7.30am at the Harton Grange before the official practice kicks off at 7.45am. The first heat will kick off at 8am.

The chief safety officer for the World Rally Champion (WRC) Safari Rally, Norris Ongalo, will be handling 450 safety marshals during Kenya’s premier rallying competition to be held in June.

