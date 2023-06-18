Budget allocation for sports was a mockery to Afcon bid

As the Cabinet Secretary for Finance Njuguna Ndung'u was reading his maiden budget in Parliament last week and quaffing litres of water in the process, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba was in Kampala, Uganda arranging meetings with the Tanzanian and Ugandan delegates over the deal to put up a joint bid for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2027.

The three East African countries have never hosted the competition before and are seeking to get into the map of football in this continent. Another advantage of hosting the tournament is the fact that the three hosts will take part in the tourney without undergoing the grueling qualifiers.

Other African nations seeking to host the 2027 Afcon are Algeria, Botswana and Egypt. A casual look at these other countries in competition with East Africa shows us the obvious reality that they are more organised, have very modern stadia and capacity to host the tournament better and may make us look foolish to the world.

Tanzania and Uganda are quite busy and some of their football infrastructure are much better than Kenya's. We have the penchant to praise ourselves too often as being the strongest economy in the region but our incapacity at management and love for corruption and self agrandisement has always made sure that we talk much more than we act.

We have been building stadia all over this country and none of them has ever been worth the cash spent on it. We are not sure if the idea to co-host the Afcon was ours or it came from our neighbours; all we know is that it shall end in tears and recriminations!

It's not the first time Kenya is seeking to host a continental tournament. The only one we hosted successfully was the 1987 All Africa Games and that honour gave us Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. After the feat and before we could praise ourselves, the case of Dick Berg and some brown minister emerged. We had lost loads of money and nothing was done about it.

In 1996, we won the bid to host Afcon and made real fools of ourselves. We are shameless and that may be our forte in these matters! We were chucked out of the hosting rights with our rotting stadia and the chance was given to South Africa that had gotten its independence just two years earlier.

A few years ago, we shamed ourselves wishing to host the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) competition. They caught us sleeping and we were again smiling sheepishly as the tournament was taken elsewhere.

For a country that cannot even afford to pay the league winners their prize money; a country that has no stadium allowed to host even a friendly match of value, we are stretching ourselves and at the spur of the moment want to host a continental cup.

Given the small amount placed for sports in the budget, we must smell the coffee and shut up. Tell Uganda and Tanzania to leave us out since we shall smear them with shame as sure as the lord lives!