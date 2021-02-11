Brigid Kosgei’s life story an inspiration to all girls

If you approach Nation Centre from the east, along Moi Avenue, you may notice the new billboard that runs the entire width of the building that used to hold Nakumatt Downtown.

The athlete peering out of the billboard is Brigid Jepchirchir Kosgei, the women’s marathon world record holder.

I pleasantly took note of the fact that whoever selected the photo didn’t try at all to objectify Brigid, as is the norm in advertising circles.

She is not wearing any explicit make up (not that there’s anything wrong with wearing makeup), she isn’t showing skin in any explicit way or wearing revealing clothes. In short, she is not even trying to catch anyone’s attention.

On the billboard, 26-year-old athletic star seems to be staring at something, her eyes almost unreadable. She is not smiling, but she doesn’t have a frown on either.

Her lips curve just a little downwards, giving the impression that she was in light motion when the picture was taken. As is the norm with many runners, she is posing with the Kenyan flag.

The billboard was erected this week after Stanbic Bank officially unveiled Brigid as the brand ambassador for the bank’s new project titled “It Can Be. It is those three words, printed just a little to the right of Brigid’s picture, that did it for me. It. Can. Be.

That at age 26, a woman from deep inside Elgeyo Marakwet can rise to billboard worthy fame. That she can dream big, and then quietly put in the hard work required to achieve those ambitions.

That she can summon the strength and mental fortitude necessary to run the fastest time for a woman over 42 kilometres.

That despite all the obstacles, a gentle woman like Bridgid can compete favourably against men for commercial endorsements. It. Can. Be.

A study published in the journal Pediatrics in 2015 confirmed that celebrities can influence the thinking — and perhaps the habits — of young fans. In the US, the largest food companies, including Coca-Cola and McDonald’s, once pledged to cut back on marketing unhealthy foods to children ages 12 and under because it had resulted in many health issues among children, such as obesity.

How many aspiring female athletes will look at Brigid’s billboard and go, “One day I want to be there”.

How many will take Brigid’s success as motivation to pursue sports to the highest level? For all its worth, this is the stuff we’d like to see happening in 2021.

One hopes that corporates will take the cue from Stanbic and include more female athletes in commercial advertisements and endorsements.

colilo@ke.nationmedia.com