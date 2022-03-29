Breathtaking view awaits Safari Rally fans at Lodia stage in Naivasha

A new section called Loldia will define the 2022 World Rally Championship Safari Rally, taking rallying back to the time warp of the 60s, that golden era of the toughest rally in the world.

Now with 57 corners, ranging from innocuous sweeping bends to winding and sharp corners, Loldia stage only covered 12 kilometres last year. This year, it has been stretched to 22km and is a replica of the famed Nyaru to Flouspar hill climb in Kerio Valley near Kaptagat in Uasin Gishu plateau.

The section overlooking the Ndulele Conservancy, setting of the Shakedown Stage last near the Great Rift Valley Green Park Lodge, starts on a bushy plain at an altitude of 2,500 feet before meandering to a dizzying height of 8,000 feet at the top with a distance of12km.

It is only rivaled by Timboroa as the highest habitable land in Kenya.

The incline is so steep that the 4x4 Toyota Land Cruiser cars we were using on Monday struggled to the top on first gear, demanding four wheel drive traction.

Organisers have identified a camping site at the summit which offers a complete view of Lake Naivasha, Mount Longonot and Hells Gate Geothermal geysers, the perfect TV picture which will wow the world, offering yet another rare glimpse of Kenya.

As media safety boss, Anwar Sidi who took the NTV filming crew on a route reconnaissance explained, this is a new road section constructed from scratch using GPS through virgin indigenous forest which required him in some sections to climb through rocks.

It is a co-driver's nightmare, a real test for man and machine. It guarantees a fiesta for the fans. Any under-powered car will only crawl to the top but hurtle downwards like a free falling rock.

Unlike the Nyaru/Flouspar hill climb which is 22km long with 22 hair pin bends, Loldia is narrow and twisty with some scary ravines.

Sidi together with Clerk of Course Gurvir Bhabra, Nazir Yakub and George Mwangi have worked on this route for months.

It makes the revered Sleeping Warrior in Soysambu Conservancy section look like a super highway with all the ingredients of a classic rally, 364km long plus another 862km of transport mileage.

Sidi explained that this year's Safari Rally to be held from June 24 to 27 is the longest rally in the FIA calender. With that, it has achieved another first as a fully digitised event in Kenya.

His team has created a virtual live Safari Rally route soon to be uploaded on YouTube to assist the media to select best filming spots.

This will assist the media to beam the best shots during the Safari, starting this weekend in the Africa Championship Equator Rally, an event expected to be exciting and tough if the current rains persist just like last year.

It is a rally expected to signal a generational change, with drivers like national champions Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager missing in action.

But Ian Duncan will represent the old brigade in a Nissan 240RS car in the historic category.

The Equator Rally will offer Kenyans a sneak preview of the Safari Rally using sections slotted for this year's edition.

Sidi has already completed the Media Safety Guide for the four days. It is available to local media houses for the Safari Rally and Equator Rally.

In NTV, Safari Rally has got a new media partner, bringing the action closer to Kenyans and Ugandans.