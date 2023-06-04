Bold plan will make Bandari even greater

In a bid to solidify its position as the most dominant football club in the Coast region and make a mark in Africa, Bandari FC have unveiled an ambitious plan under a new board of directors.

The club's management aims to ensure that it remains the most organised club locally, and one of the most popular teams in Kenya and Africa as a whole.

The first step in achieving the club’s new vision is the planned renovation of Mbaraki Sports Club. At the end of the current season, the board will initiate the renovation project to upgrade Mbaraki Sports Club to a modern facility. Recognising the importance of adequate infrastructure, Bandari FC is in consultation with the Mombasa County government to speed up work on Mombasa Stadium.

This will not only benefit Bandari, but will also contribute to promotion of local football talent.

The new board is keen on forging partnerships with local communities to tap into and nurture the immense football talent at the Coast region. An exemplary instance of this approach was demonstrated Sunday when Bandari FC played a friendly match against Fafada FC from Diani.

Meanwhile, Bandari’s youth team played a friendly match with second-tier league team Mwatate United. The trip to Diani came via Kenya Ports Authority Chairman Benjamin Tayari, as part of the club's efforts to develop local talent.

Recognising the significance of the club’s fan base, Bandari FC’s board has prioritised bringing the fans back to the stadium. In recent times, board members have actively engaged fans with a view to establishing stronger partnerships. The initial outcomes of these efforts are already visible. There has been a reduction in jersey prices, gate entry fees, and other fan-related initiatives are on. The board aims to foster a strong bond between the club and its passionate supporters.

Speaking on behalf of the new board, Bandari FC’s vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak emphasised that these measures will make the club popular among fans.