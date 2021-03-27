Why blanket ban on organised sport is unfair and ought to be reconsidered

Sports governing bodies are fully supportive of government measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

It is clear that the numbers of infected persons are going up, and it is in every responsible person’s interest that everyone is secure, safe and healthy. That said, sports governing bodies have been very compliant of government measures to contain the virus.

For instance, immediately after the President's directive following his public address on the third wave countermeasure, sports organisations in response, immediately outlined to their stakeholders more measures in regards to the practice of sports. Through email and social media messages, national federations sent communication to their stakeholders.

When the pandemic started, the Ministry of Sports formed a Resumption of Sports Committee, which included various stakeholders in the sports sector and the health sector.

The Committee developed a protocol of gradual resumption of sports that was followed by all. At the elite level, the resumption of sports guidelines have strictly been adhered to. Sports did not start until towards end of the year 2020, unlike other industries that resumed operations earlier.

Most neglected

The sports industry is subject to and draws their guidelines from local directives, however it is the industry that is most neglected in terms of protocol.

Sports is also governed by umbrella bodies like the International Olympic Committee, the respective sports federations and locally by umbrella bodies like National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

These organisations have always called for strict adherence to coronavirus prevention measures, and even gone further and developed more stringent strategies to ensure that elite sports is practiced safely.

The same has been implemented and high-level competitions have been successfully held in Kenya this year, including the World Athletics Continental Tour’s Kip Keino Classic, International Tennis Federation tournament, the Magical Kenya Open and Kenya Savannah Classic golf tournaments.

On the international level, more than 100 championships and Olympic qualifiers have been organised in different countries, under novel conditions, with the health and safety of athletes taking centre stage.

Not one of these events have reported any alarming Covid-19 cases. We have sent athletes to some of these events since November last year and none of them has returned having contracted the virus, including the rugby and canoe championships which took place in Spain, one of the nations on the international red alert.

National teams in training or competitions are tested before, several times during competition and after. They are arguably the most tested demographic of people in the world outside the medical practitioners.

The constant testing has enabled organisers to manage with minimal transmission.

International sports organisations, have also directed that teams appoint a Covid-19 officer to manage aspects of safety of their teams, and this has been cascaded down to national federations.

One of the challenges of preparing teams, like the teams preparing now for the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo in July, is that whereas sporting organisations can put all protocols in place, it is the interaction with the community outside of sports where the risk is.

'Bubble' training

The Olympic teams are in residential camp in a “bubble” concept.

To illustrate the bubble, the athletes and officials are first tested, put in single rooms for one day until the results are out.

Once everyone in the team is declared coronavirus-free, the athletes begin training.

They do not get to interact with anyone outside of the bubble as long as they are in camp, and in this way their infection risk is significantly low.

The athletes themselves, in their own interest and those of the team, do their best to maintain these conditions. This is because, for a sports person, being infected is not only about the disease which is the biggest issue, but it is also, at the lower level, about their preparations for competition that’s highly hampered.

Stakes are always high for elite sports people; therefore, it is in the interest of all sports persons to protect themselves so they do not jeopardize their performance as well as build their immunity, not only for sports performance but also to be able to fight infections.

This motivates the individual to take necessary precautions.