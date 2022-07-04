Big day for fans as rallycross heads to Machakos

The Machakos Formula One Circuit will host the first ever rallycross competition this weekend since the circuit was opened months ago.

The event will be organised by reigning African Rally Champions Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop. Former Safari Rally winner and KNRC champion Baldev Chager spearheads a strong list of entrants.

Others are Asad Anwar, McRae Kimathi, Tash Tundo, Joseph Gacheche, Frank Tundo, George Njoroge, John Muchemi Jnr, John Ngugi and Pauline Shegu.

The two-day event will kick off on Saturday morning at the Machakos Public Park.

Spectators will pay special entry fee to watch the historic event.

*** *** *** ***

Plans are at an advanced stage for the next round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship, the Nanyuki Rally.

It will be staged on September 3 under the leadership of Bimal Patel.

“We’re will put everything in place soon. Every thing is under control and my team is preparing to work on the programme,” Patel told Nation Sport.

*** *** *** ***

Super Rally allows drivers to re-enter World Rally Championship events with a five-minute penalty for each stage not completed, which has led drivers to finishing rallies without completing all of the stage mileage.

*** *** *** ***

The next round of the 2022 African Rally Championship will be held in Tanzania.

The Tanzania Rally will be staged in Arusha on September 23 and 24.

*** *** *** ***

The next round of the 2022 World Rally Championship will be the Rally of Estonia to be staged on July 16 and 17.

*** *** *** ***

The crew which completes all the stages in the WRC events in the shortest cumulative time is declared the rally winner.

World Rally Championship points are allocated to the Top-10 finishers. The points are spread out as follows: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1

*** *** *** ***

A red flag during the WRC round means competitors should immediately slow down. It’s normally shown by the marshals at radio controls.

*** *** *** ***

Shakedown prior to the start of the WRC event means the crews get an opportunity to test their rally cars on terrain similar to the rally before the main event starts.

Competitors must drive through the shakedown stage at list three times. They must also be timed.

*** *** *** ***

Drivers from France have the highest WRC crowns, shared among three drivers.

Finland is next with 14 titles shared among seven different drivers.