Bharij, Canobbio to miss Safari Rally

Raaji Bharij, who was to drive a Skoda R5 rally car in the WRC Safari Rally, will sadly not participate in the event as per the statement released by Minti Motorsports.

According to the statement, the vehicle failed to arrive from Jeddah following Shipping difficulties.

“There was some hope in getting the car and spares into Kenya in time after the shipping line delayed the trans-shipment earlier in the month.

"However, this latest delay means we have no choice but to withdraw from the event. These are circumstances beyond our control and my team has done everything possible to try and get the vehicle in time for the event,” according to the statement signed by Joey Ghose, the Director of Minti Motorsports.

Minti Motorsports will continue to support the line up for the rest of the season in addition to the whole 2023 motorsports season.

Similar reasons have also disqualified Pierro Canobbio and his navigator Fabrizia Pons from the Safari Rally.

Their Skoda also failed to arrive in time for the WRC event scheduled to take place from Thursday.

Quickmart Supermarket became the latest sponsor to support the WRC Safari Rally.

Safari Rally is also supported by KCB and White Cap, a brand of the Kenya Breweries.

The deal was announced last week in presence of Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC, CS Amina Mohamed, Biko Gwendo, Head of Marketing, Quickmart Founder Duncan Kinuthia and Peter Kangiri, CEO of Qucikmart among others.

Quickmart also announced that it will support two rally crews in the Safari Rally. The crews will be Maxine Wahome/Waigwa Murage and Steve Mwangi/Denis Mwendwa.

Safaricom and Kenya Airways will support Hamza and Maxine Wahome in the WRC Safari Rally.

India’s top rally driver, Gaurav Gill will take part in the WRC Safari Rally.

Type of Rally Classes: Group NR4 over 2,000 cm3: the various versions of Mitsubishi Lancer and Subaru Impreza can be entered into the FIA regional rallies, up to 8 years after the end of their theoretical homologation period.

They must be in compliance with Appendix J - Article 254 from 2019. Outside Europe, Group R4 cars (VR4) in compliance with Appendix J - Article 260 from 2018 are also accepted.